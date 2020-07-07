All apartments in Atlanta
Home
/
Atlanta, GA
/
627 Robinson Avenue SE 2
Last updated May 2 2020 at 11:44 AM

627 Robinson Avenue SE 2

627 Robinson Avenue Southeast · No Longer Available
Location

627 Robinson Avenue Southeast, Atlanta, GA 30312
Grant Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
new construction
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
guest suite
new construction
3/3.5 BRAND *NEW* Construction in Grant Park - Property Id: 260615

Be the first to live in this beautiful BRAND NEW construction in the heart of Grant Park! Spacious and bright, family-sized home, appointed with high-end finishes throughout. Exceptionally efficient HVAC system keeps utility expenses in check. Gorgeous covered modern deck, enclosed with tempered glass panels but the private attached garage is the true luxury! Basement is a full guest suite, with separate bedroom and full bath.

Spray foam insulation, low-flow fixtures, ductless mini-split systems, ENERGY STAR appliances, environmentally-conscious permeable drive way and lighting. One block from The Atlanta Beltline! Walking distance to Grant Park, Zoo Atlanta, The Beacon, The Grant Park Gateway Project and more!

Virtual Tour: https://youtu.be/G_jLYnvTLeg
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/260615
Property Id 260615

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE5699402)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 627 Robinson Avenue SE 2 have any available units?
627 Robinson Avenue SE 2 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 627 Robinson Avenue SE 2 have?
Some of 627 Robinson Avenue SE 2's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 627 Robinson Avenue SE 2 currently offering any rent specials?
627 Robinson Avenue SE 2 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 627 Robinson Avenue SE 2 pet-friendly?
No, 627 Robinson Avenue SE 2 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atlanta.
Does 627 Robinson Avenue SE 2 offer parking?
Yes, 627 Robinson Avenue SE 2 offers parking.
Does 627 Robinson Avenue SE 2 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 627 Robinson Avenue SE 2 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 627 Robinson Avenue SE 2 have a pool?
No, 627 Robinson Avenue SE 2 does not have a pool.
Does 627 Robinson Avenue SE 2 have accessible units?
No, 627 Robinson Avenue SE 2 does not have accessible units.
Does 627 Robinson Avenue SE 2 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 627 Robinson Avenue SE 2 has units with dishwashers.

