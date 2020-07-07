627 Robinson Avenue SE 2

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher new construction garage air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage guest suite new construction

3/3.5 BRAND *NEW* Construction in Grant Park - Property Id: 260615



Be the first to live in this beautiful BRAND NEW construction in the heart of Grant Park! Spacious and bright, family-sized home, appointed with high-end finishes throughout. Exceptionally efficient HVAC system keeps utility expenses in check. Gorgeous covered modern deck, enclosed with tempered glass panels but the private attached garage is the true luxury! Basement is a full guest suite, with separate bedroom and full bath.



Spray foam insulation, low-flow fixtures, ductless mini-split systems, ENERGY STAR appliances, environmentally-conscious permeable drive way and lighting. One block from The Atlanta Beltline! Walking distance to Grant Park, Zoo Atlanta, The Beacon, The Grant Park Gateway Project and more!



Virtual Tour: https://youtu.be/G_jLYnvTLeg

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/260615

Property Id 260615



No Dogs Allowed



(RLNE5699402)