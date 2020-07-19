613 Bonaventure Avenue NE

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage guest suite

Luxury defined in Poncey Highlands. Classic slaked lime washed brick, wrap around front porch, fenced, prof landscaped yard w/ irrigation. Recent renovation, hdwd floors, 10ft ceilings, 12 seat dining, ship lap & designer lighting. Walk in pantry, quartz countertops & Thermador appliances, mstr w/ steam shower, sep vanities, soaking tub & lrg walk in closet. Jack and Jill bdrms, addl guest suite w/ bath. Top level loft flex space w/ covered balcony. Water filtration system thruout, wired audio/visual. Steps from the Beltline, Ponce City Market, nearby parks and I-75.