613 Bonaventure Avenue NE
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

613 Bonaventure Avenue NE

613 Bonaventure Avenue Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

613 Bonaventure Avenue Northeast, Atlanta, GA 30306
Poncey-Highland

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
guest suite
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
guest suite
Luxury defined in Poncey Highlands. Classic slaked lime washed brick, wrap around front porch, fenced, prof landscaped yard w/ irrigation. Recent renovation, hdwd floors, 10ft ceilings, 12 seat dining, ship lap & designer lighting. Walk in pantry, quartz countertops & Thermador appliances, mstr w/ steam shower, sep vanities, soaking tub & lrg walk in closet. Jack and Jill bdrms, addl guest suite w/ bath. Top level loft flex space w/ covered balcony. Water filtration system thruout, wired audio/visual. Steps from the Beltline, Ponce City Market, nearby parks and I-75.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 613 Bonaventure Avenue NE have any available units?
613 Bonaventure Avenue NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 613 Bonaventure Avenue NE have?
Some of 613 Bonaventure Avenue NE's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 613 Bonaventure Avenue NE currently offering any rent specials?
613 Bonaventure Avenue NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 613 Bonaventure Avenue NE pet-friendly?
No, 613 Bonaventure Avenue NE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atlanta.
Does 613 Bonaventure Avenue NE offer parking?
Yes, 613 Bonaventure Avenue NE offers parking.
Does 613 Bonaventure Avenue NE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 613 Bonaventure Avenue NE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 613 Bonaventure Avenue NE have a pool?
No, 613 Bonaventure Avenue NE does not have a pool.
Does 613 Bonaventure Avenue NE have accessible units?
No, 613 Bonaventure Avenue NE does not have accessible units.
Does 613 Bonaventure Avenue NE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 613 Bonaventure Avenue NE has units with dishwashers.
