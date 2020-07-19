613 Bonaventure Avenue NE

Amenities
Luxury defined in Poncey Highlands. Classic slaked lime washed brick, wrap around front porch, fenced, prof landscaped yard w/ irrigation. Recent renovation, hdwd floors, 10ft ceilings, 12 seat dining, ship lap & designer lighting. Walk in pantry, quartz countertops & Thermador appliances, mstr w/ steam shower, sep vanities, soaking tub & lrg walk in closet. Jack and Jill bdrms, addl guest suite w/ bath. Top level loft flex space w/ covered balcony. Water filtration system thruout, wired audio/visual. Steps from the Beltline, Ponce City Market, nearby parks and I-75.