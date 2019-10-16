611 Darlington Rd

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

Great home to entertain in w/lots of space! Formal LR has FP, separate DR, updated eat-in kit, large Den w/FP and bar, master suite plus 2 guest BRs & guest bath all on main level. Upstairs separate family room, kitchen, BR & BA, separate laundry and private deck(int & ext access). 3 decks altogether; detached garage, yard off back deck! Second laundry in basement. All this in popular Peachtree Park! Easily get to restaurants, shopping, parks, and even MARTA! The best in in-town living. Tenants apply and if approved go thru mysmartmove.com for background and credit check. Each adult applies.