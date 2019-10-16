All apartments in Atlanta
Last updated August 17 2019 at 1:21 AM

611 Darlington Rd

611 Darlington Road Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

611 Darlington Road Northeast, Atlanta, GA 30305
Peachtree Park

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Great home to entertain in w/lots of space! Formal LR has FP, separate DR, updated eat-in kit, large Den w/FP and bar, master suite plus 2 guest BRs & guest bath all on main level. Upstairs separate family room, kitchen, BR & BA, separate laundry and private deck(int & ext access). 3 decks altogether; detached garage, yard off back deck! Second laundry in basement. All this in popular Peachtree Park! Easily get to restaurants, shopping, parks, and even MARTA! The best in in-town living. Tenants apply and if approved go thru mysmartmove.com for background and credit check. Each adult applies.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 611 Darlington Rd have any available units?
611 Darlington Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 611 Darlington Rd have?
Some of 611 Darlington Rd's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 611 Darlington Rd currently offering any rent specials?
611 Darlington Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 611 Darlington Rd pet-friendly?
No, 611 Darlington Rd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atlanta.
Does 611 Darlington Rd offer parking?
Yes, 611 Darlington Rd offers parking.
Does 611 Darlington Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 611 Darlington Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 611 Darlington Rd have a pool?
No, 611 Darlington Rd does not have a pool.
Does 611 Darlington Rd have accessible units?
No, 611 Darlington Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 611 Darlington Rd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 611 Darlington Rd has units with dishwashers.

