Location, Location, just minutes from Grant Park and the Atlanta Zoo, in sought after Benteen community. The home has been totally renovated; featuring all new floors, kitchen cabinets, granite countertops, and stainless steel appliances. The home also has a rare 2 car garage and private backyard. Absolutely no Pets!!! Agent must accompany client on first visit or the commission will be reduced.