609 Old Wheat St NE

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters hardwood floors stainless steel Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/33f90c7042 ---- Spacious newer construction home in the hottest Beltline neighborhood! Large open main living area with hardwood floors, fireplace, beautiful dining area with bay window, and an open kitchen with granite and stainless appliances. Wonderful master retreat, 2 other bedrooms plus an office. Lower level has plenty of space for playroom or artist studio. 2 car garage! Fabulous location to walk/bike to Ponce, Beltline, Krog O4W festivities. You\'ll just love this home! Lawn service included. Small pets allowed with fee; 2 max, 40 lb max. This home is ONLY being rented by Atlanta Property Management Group. Do not deal with or send money to anyone other than Atlanta Property Management Group.