Unit Amenities fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking

604 Ormewood Ave. Available 01/01/20 Darling Grant Park Cottage - Darling Grant Park Cottage available 1/1. Only one house from the park. Living Room with decorative fireplace and picture window sits high over the street, affording not only a lovely view, but also privacy. Formal Dining Room adjacent to the living room,and casual breakfast bar. Updated Kitchen, all appliances included in rent, even washer/dryer. Off Street Parking for two cars, plenty of street parking for guests. Quaint side porch, privacy fenced back patio wonderful entertaining spaces. Home will be available to be shown to all interested parties after Thanksgiving weekend.



No Dogs Allowed



(RLNE5334556)