604 Ormewood Ave.
Last updated December 24 2019 at 7:50 AM

604 Ormewood Ave.

604 Ormewood Avenue Southeast · No Longer Available
Location

604 Ormewood Avenue Southeast, Atlanta, GA 30312
Grant Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
parking
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
604 Ormewood Ave. Available 01/01/20 Darling Grant Park Cottage - Darling Grant Park Cottage available 1/1. Only one house from the park. Living Room with decorative fireplace and picture window sits high over the street, affording not only a lovely view, but also privacy. Formal Dining Room adjacent to the living room,and casual breakfast bar. Updated Kitchen, all appliances included in rent, even washer/dryer. Off Street Parking for two cars, plenty of street parking for guests. Quaint side porch, privacy fenced back patio wonderful entertaining spaces. Home will be available to be shown to all interested parties after Thanksgiving weekend.

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE5334556)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 604 Ormewood Ave. have any available units?
604 Ormewood Ave. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 604 Ormewood Ave. have?
Some of 604 Ormewood Ave.'s amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 604 Ormewood Ave. currently offering any rent specials?
604 Ormewood Ave. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 604 Ormewood Ave. pet-friendly?
No, 604 Ormewood Ave. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atlanta.
Does 604 Ormewood Ave. offer parking?
Yes, 604 Ormewood Ave. offers parking.
Does 604 Ormewood Ave. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 604 Ormewood Ave. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 604 Ormewood Ave. have a pool?
No, 604 Ormewood Ave. does not have a pool.
Does 604 Ormewood Ave. have accessible units?
No, 604 Ormewood Ave. does not have accessible units.
Does 604 Ormewood Ave. have units with dishwashers?
No, 604 Ormewood Ave. does not have units with dishwashers.

