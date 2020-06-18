602 Alex Drive Southwest

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly

Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Cozy 4 Sided brick ranch on quiet street, private fenced backyard, and nice open deck for entertaining. No stairs, separate living room, and a cozy dining area off the kitchen. As is property, this will rent quickly, don't delay!



This is a self show property. Go to yesirent.com, find the property, and click on visit property. Questions, contact Dave Lenze 678.772.1947



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,099, Application Fee: $59, Security Deposit: $1,099, Available Now

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.