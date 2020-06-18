All apartments in Atlanta
602 Alex Drive Southwest

602 Alex Drive Southwest · No Longer Available
Location

602 Alex Drive Southwest, Atlanta, GA 30331
Wilson Mill Meadows

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Cozy 4 Sided brick ranch on quiet street, private fenced backyard, and nice open deck for entertaining. No stairs, separate living room, and a cozy dining area off the kitchen. As is property, this will rent quickly, don't delay!

This is a self show property. Go to yesirent.com, find the property, and click on visit property. Questions, contact Dave Lenze 678.772.1947

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,099, Application Fee: $59, Security Deposit: $1,099, Available Now
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 602 Alex Drive Southwest have any available units?
602 Alex Drive Southwest doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
Is 602 Alex Drive Southwest currently offering any rent specials?
602 Alex Drive Southwest isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 602 Alex Drive Southwest pet-friendly?
Yes, 602 Alex Drive Southwest is pet friendly.
Does 602 Alex Drive Southwest offer parking?
No, 602 Alex Drive Southwest does not offer parking.
Does 602 Alex Drive Southwest have units with washers and dryers?
No, 602 Alex Drive Southwest does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 602 Alex Drive Southwest have a pool?
No, 602 Alex Drive Southwest does not have a pool.
Does 602 Alex Drive Southwest have accessible units?
No, 602 Alex Drive Southwest does not have accessible units.
Does 602 Alex Drive Southwest have units with dishwashers?
No, 602 Alex Drive Southwest does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 602 Alex Drive Southwest have units with air conditioning?
No, 602 Alex Drive Southwest does not have units with air conditioning.
