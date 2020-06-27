60 Delmont Drive NE

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking internet access

Charming condo in in the heart of Buckhead! Top floor 2 bed/1 bath unit with screened-in porch perfect for enjoying morning coffee! Beautifully updated kitchen! Hardwood floors and new paint throughout! In-unit washer/dryer. Quaint dining room off the kitchen leads you to the spacious living room. Enjoy convenience to Lenox Mall, dining, parks, museums, schools, & more! Water, trash, WiFi, lawn maintenance, & sewer included. *Must have valid drivers license & 2 recent paystubs. $52 non-refundable background check. $300 pet deposit.*