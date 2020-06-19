All apartments in Atlanta
Last updated May 14 2020 at 11:45 AM

60 11th St NE

60 11th Street Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

60 11th Street Northeast, Atlanta, GA 30309
Midtown

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
High rise two bed in Midtown! 6 weeks free! - Property Id: 258551

High rise two bed in Midtown! 6 weeks free! 12th floor!

If this unit isn't what you're looking for, don't worry! I have access to every rental in the "Greater Atlanta" area. At The Charlesworth Group, we're a full service real estate/relocation company with over 20 years of experience in the Atlanta rental market. We're your experienced guide to finding the perfect rental and our service is 100% Free! I can cut through all the red tape to save you time and money while helping you make the most educated decision on the rental that's right for you!

For more information on this rental please contact Zach Moss, Licensed Real Estate Agent at The Charlesworth Group.

Cell: 404-263-3354 (preferred)

Office: 404-835-7352

***Pricing is based on availability, move date and a few other factors. Please keep in mind that pricing is subject to change hourly, daily, weekly and monthly. PRIVATE RENTALS MAY INCUR A FEE AND NEED A SIGNED AGREEMENT IN PLACE***
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/258551
Property Id 258551

(RLNE5705037)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 60 11th St NE have any available units?
60 11th St NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 60 11th St NE have?
Some of 60 11th St NE's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 60 11th St NE currently offering any rent specials?
60 11th St NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 60 11th St NE pet-friendly?
Yes, 60 11th St NE is pet friendly.
Does 60 11th St NE offer parking?
No, 60 11th St NE does not offer parking.
Does 60 11th St NE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 60 11th St NE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 60 11th St NE have a pool?
No, 60 11th St NE does not have a pool.
Does 60 11th St NE have accessible units?
No, 60 11th St NE does not have accessible units.
Does 60 11th St NE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 60 11th St NE has units with dishwashers.

