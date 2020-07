Amenities

Don't miss this open and airy rental steps from Piedmont Park. This elegant ranch is perfect for entertaining and boasts a private, fenced backyard. Owner's suite is complete with luxurious fireplace, custom closet and exterior access. Daylight basement provides perfect storage and flex space options. Close to surrounding shops and resturants. Enjoy the tranquil backyard from the furnished rear deck. Landlord will entertain a 6-month lease.