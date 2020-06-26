All apartments in Atlanta
Last updated April 13 2020 at 10:45 PM

595 Linwood Ave

595 Linwood Avenue Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

595 Linwood Avenue Northeast, Atlanta, GA 30306
Poncey-Highland

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Fab intown n'hood on quiet tree-lined street across from Freedom Park; walk to PCM,Beltline, Carter Ctr, Inman Park, VA HI, fine dining, Hist.Tavern & so much more. The charm of a bungalow combined with the comforts of modern open concept living features quartz kitchen counters, SS app, oak floors, tiled baths. The light streaming in from 24 replaced windows accentuates the comforts of home including a very light Sunroom. The separate Laundry Room next to the kitchen offers a wall of cabinets and counter space as well as newer model Samsung Washer/Dryer.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 595 Linwood Ave have any available units?
595 Linwood Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 595 Linwood Ave have?
Some of 595 Linwood Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 595 Linwood Ave currently offering any rent specials?
595 Linwood Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 595 Linwood Ave pet-friendly?
No, 595 Linwood Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atlanta.
Does 595 Linwood Ave offer parking?
Yes, 595 Linwood Ave offers parking.
Does 595 Linwood Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 595 Linwood Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 595 Linwood Ave have a pool?
No, 595 Linwood Ave does not have a pool.
Does 595 Linwood Ave have accessible units?
No, 595 Linwood Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 595 Linwood Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 595 Linwood Ave has units with dishwashers.

