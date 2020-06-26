595 Linwood Ave

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors dishwasher garage refrigerator

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

Fab intown n'hood on quiet tree-lined street across from Freedom Park; walk to PCM,Beltline, Carter Ctr, Inman Park, VA HI, fine dining, Hist.Tavern & so much more. The charm of a bungalow combined with the comforts of modern open concept living features quartz kitchen counters, SS app, oak floors, tiled baths. The light streaming in from 24 replaced windows accentuates the comforts of home including a very light Sunroom. The separate Laundry Room next to the kitchen offers a wall of cabinets and counter space as well as newer model Samsung Washer/Dryer.