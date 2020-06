Amenities

dishwasher recently renovated fireplace microwave range refrigerator

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities

Fantastic, spacious 2 BR / 2 BA Virginia Highlands / Midtown condo for rent. This unit was 3 bedrooms, converted to a spacious 2 BR with open floor plan. On Atlanta Beltline - right at Piedmont Park. Rare 2 story unit with amazing midtown views. This is a top floor unit that has been updated throughout. This home is steps from the park, Trader Joes, restaurants, shops, schools, and much more!