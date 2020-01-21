All apartments in Atlanta
Last updated April 3 2019 at 7:43 AM

585 Cooper St SW

585 Cooper St SW · No Longer Available
Location

585 Cooper St SW, Atlanta, GA 30312
Mechanicsville

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
garage
Please call Kevin at 404-513-8393 to schedule a showing. The application can be filled out at www.northpointam.com.

NO to SECTION 8

Beautiful 3 bedroom townhome in the heart of Atlanta This townhome will not last. renters insurance required.

In town living at an exceptional price! Located minutes from I-85, downtown and Turner Field. Perfect for the busy professional who travels frequently! This unit features 3 bedrooms: 2 bedrooms have attached private baths, half bath down, extra long driveway and private attached garage. Upgrades include: newer appliances, updated bathrooms and jetted tub in master. Finished bonus room off garage perfect for guest room or office. Washer and dryer included. Available NOW! This property is professionally managed. All applicants subject to background check.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 585 Cooper St SW have any available units?
585 Cooper St SW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 585 Cooper St SW have?
Some of 585 Cooper St SW's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 585 Cooper St SW currently offering any rent specials?
585 Cooper St SW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 585 Cooper St SW pet-friendly?
No, 585 Cooper St SW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atlanta.
Does 585 Cooper St SW offer parking?
Yes, 585 Cooper St SW offers parking.
Does 585 Cooper St SW have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 585 Cooper St SW offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 585 Cooper St SW have a pool?
No, 585 Cooper St SW does not have a pool.
Does 585 Cooper St SW have accessible units?
No, 585 Cooper St SW does not have accessible units.
Does 585 Cooper St SW have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 585 Cooper St SW has units with dishwashers.
