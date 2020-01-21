585 Cooper St SW

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage recently renovated air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities accepts section 8 garage

Please call Kevin at 404-513-8393 to schedule a showing. The application can be filled out at www.northpointam.com.



NO to SECTION 8



Beautiful 3 bedroom townhome in the heart of Atlanta This townhome will not last. renters insurance required.



In town living at an exceptional price! Located minutes from I-85, downtown and Turner Field. Perfect for the busy professional who travels frequently! This unit features 3 bedrooms: 2 bedrooms have attached private baths, half bath down, extra long driveway and private attached garage. Upgrades include: newer appliances, updated bathrooms and jetted tub in master. Finished bonus room off garage perfect for guest room or office. Washer and dryer included. Available NOW! This property is professionally managed. All applicants subject to background check.