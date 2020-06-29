All apartments in Atlanta
Last updated October 12 2019 at 11:13 AM

572 Muse Street

572 Muse Street Southwest · No Longer Available
Location

572 Muse Street Southwest, Atlanta, GA 30310
Westview

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Beautifully renovated 3 bed 2.5 bath ON BELT LINE!! Available now! - Beautifully renovated 3 bed 2.5 bath ON BELT LINE!! Available now!

This Historic West End, 3 bedroom 2 and a half bathroom home features hardwood floor, tons of sunlight, and so much charm!

-Great backyard
-Laundry room
-DIRECTLY ON BELT LINE!!

$1775/month
$1775/deposit

**This property does not accept housing vouchers**

Pets welcome with one time non refundable pet fee of $300.
One year lease.

Please email leasing@plazapointepropertygroup.com to schedule a viewing.

(RLNE5018814)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 572 Muse Street have any available units?
572 Muse Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 572 Muse Street have?
Some of 572 Muse Street's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 572 Muse Street currently offering any rent specials?
572 Muse Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 572 Muse Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 572 Muse Street is pet friendly.
Does 572 Muse Street offer parking?
No, 572 Muse Street does not offer parking.
Does 572 Muse Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 572 Muse Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 572 Muse Street have a pool?
No, 572 Muse Street does not have a pool.
Does 572 Muse Street have accessible units?
No, 572 Muse Street does not have accessible units.
Does 572 Muse Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 572 Muse Street does not have units with dishwashers.

