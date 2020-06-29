572 Muse Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Beautifully renovated 3 bed 2.5 bath ON BELT LINE!! Available now!



This Historic West End, 3 bedroom 2 and a half bathroom home features hardwood floor, tons of sunlight, and so much charm!



-Great backyard

-Laundry room

-DIRECTLY ON BELT LINE!!



$1775/month

$1775/deposit



**This property does not accept housing vouchers**



Pets welcome with one time non refundable pet fee of $300.

One year lease.



Please email leasing@plazapointepropertygroup.com to schedule a viewing.



