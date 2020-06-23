571 Park Drive NE

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed hot tub pet friendly

Stunning home with incredible location on Piedmont Park side of Park Drive. Kitchen boasts a Viking range, marble counters, arabesque tile backsplash & an adjacent den leading to the back deck. Large bedroom/bonus w/ marble-detailed bath on the main. Upstairs has 4 spacious bedrooms & 3 full baths. Master suite w/ vaulted ceiling, private balcony, morning kitchen & spa-like bath. Laundry on both levels! Flat, fenced backyard is perfect for pets & play! New HVACs w/Nest, New 50 yr roof just installed! Shops, Dining & BeltLine just moments away!