571 Park Drive NE
Last updated July 16 2019 at 11:25 AM

571 Park Drive NE

571 Park Drive Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

571 Park Drive Northeast, Atlanta, GA 30306
Virginia Highland

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
hot tub
fireplace
Stunning home with incredible location on Piedmont Park side of Park Drive. Kitchen boasts a Viking range, marble counters, arabesque tile backsplash & an adjacent den leading to the back deck. Large bedroom/bonus w/ marble-detailed bath on the main. Upstairs has 4 spacious bedrooms & 3 full baths. Master suite w/ vaulted ceiling, private balcony, morning kitchen & spa-like bath. Laundry on both levels! Flat, fenced backyard is perfect for pets & play! New HVACs w/Nest, New 50 yr roof just installed! Shops, Dining & BeltLine just moments away!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 571 Park Drive NE have any available units?
571 Park Drive NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 571 Park Drive NE have?
Some of 571 Park Drive NE's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 571 Park Drive NE currently offering any rent specials?
571 Park Drive NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 571 Park Drive NE pet-friendly?
Yes, 571 Park Drive NE is pet friendly.
Does 571 Park Drive NE offer parking?
Yes, 571 Park Drive NE offers parking.
Does 571 Park Drive NE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 571 Park Drive NE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 571 Park Drive NE have a pool?
No, 571 Park Drive NE does not have a pool.
Does 571 Park Drive NE have accessible units?
No, 571 Park Drive NE does not have accessible units.
Does 571 Park Drive NE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 571 Park Drive NE has units with dishwashers.
