Charming Tuxedo Park rental just minutes from Chastain Park and all it has to offer, Tennis, Swimming, Golf and a new Playground! This large 5 bedroom 5 bath home is situated on an incredibly beautiful 1.2 acre private fenced lot. 2 family rooms, separate dining, and a bright & cheery sunroom! Hardwoods & Tile throughout! Kitchen features Stainless Steel appliances and granite countertops. Landlord provides landscaping. Available August 1st.