57 Camden Road NE

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking

Stunning shingle cottage on upper Camden; one of Brookwood Hills most sought-after locations. This home is MUCH larger than it appears & features a beautiful, bright living room with cathedral ceiling, boxed beams & fireplace, dining room with shiplap siding & a gorgeous kitchen open to the spacious, fireside keeping room. Master suite on main with walk-in closet, built-in dressers & marble bath. Finished terrace level w/ huge playroom & full bath. Charming front landscaped garden w/ bluestone walkway. Covered deck off of keeping room overlooks fenced backyard.