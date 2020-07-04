All apartments in Atlanta
Last updated February 19 2020 at 12:13 AM

57 Camden Road NE

57 Camden Road Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

57 Camden Road Northeast, Atlanta, GA 30309
Brookwood Hills

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
walk in closets
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
Stunning shingle cottage on upper Camden; one of Brookwood Hills most sought-after locations. This home is MUCH larger than it appears & features a beautiful, bright living room with cathedral ceiling, boxed beams & fireplace, dining room with shiplap siding & a gorgeous kitchen open to the spacious, fireside keeping room. Master suite on main with walk-in closet, built-in dressers & marble bath. Finished terrace level w/ huge playroom & full bath. Charming front landscaped garden w/ bluestone walkway. Covered deck off of keeping room overlooks fenced backyard.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 57 Camden Road NE have any available units?
57 Camden Road NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 57 Camden Road NE have?
Some of 57 Camden Road NE's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 57 Camden Road NE currently offering any rent specials?
57 Camden Road NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 57 Camden Road NE pet-friendly?
No, 57 Camden Road NE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atlanta.
Does 57 Camden Road NE offer parking?
Yes, 57 Camden Road NE offers parking.
Does 57 Camden Road NE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 57 Camden Road NE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 57 Camden Road NE have a pool?
No, 57 Camden Road NE does not have a pool.
Does 57 Camden Road NE have accessible units?
No, 57 Camden Road NE does not have accessible units.
Does 57 Camden Road NE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 57 Camden Road NE has units with dishwashers.

