Atlanta, GA
569 10th Street Northwest
Last updated April 28 2020 at 12:16 AM

569 10th Street Northwest

569 10th Street Northwest · No Longer Available
Location

569 10th Street Northwest, Atlanta, GA 30318
Home Park

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
------------------------ DUPLEX AVAILABLE FOR FALL 2020--------------------------
Built-in 1920, Charming Homes with Room to Rent!! Close to everything students need in Home Park, @ Ga Tech and Atlantic Station.
Great unit for student sharing.. Unt B is shown here and with 4 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms in the unit, upstairs has 1 room has private bathroom.

UNIT FEATURES
Washer
Dryer
Dishwasher
Microwave
Oven/ range
Refrigerator
Air conditioning
Hardwood floors
Heat - electric
washer and dryer
Walk-in closets
Everyone has access to the kitchen area, no living room in this unit.
Charming Homes with Room To Rent!! Close to everything, Home Park, Ga Tech and Atlantic Station.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 569 10th Street Northwest have any available units?
569 10th Street Northwest doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 569 10th Street Northwest have?
Some of 569 10th Street Northwest's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 569 10th Street Northwest currently offering any rent specials?
569 10th Street Northwest is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 569 10th Street Northwest pet-friendly?
No, 569 10th Street Northwest is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atlanta.
Does 569 10th Street Northwest offer parking?
No, 569 10th Street Northwest does not offer parking.
Does 569 10th Street Northwest have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 569 10th Street Northwest offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 569 10th Street Northwest have a pool?
No, 569 10th Street Northwest does not have a pool.
Does 569 10th Street Northwest have accessible units?
No, 569 10th Street Northwest does not have accessible units.
Does 569 10th Street Northwest have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 569 10th Street Northwest has units with dishwashers.

