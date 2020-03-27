569 10th Street Northwest

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities on-site laundry

------------------------ DUPLEX AVAILABLE FOR FALL 2020--------------------------

Built-in 1920, Charming Homes with Room to Rent!! Close to everything students need in Home Park, @ Ga Tech and Atlantic Station.

Great unit for student sharing.. Unt B is shown here and with 4 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms in the unit, upstairs has 1 room has private bathroom.



Everyone has access to the kitchen area, no living room in this unit.

