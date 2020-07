Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking

Charming 4bed/3bath in the heart of Atlanta! This home features an inviting covered front porch, huge white kitchen with ample cabinet space, kitchen island and pantry, oversized master suite with vaulted ceiling, 3 additional spacious bedrooms, new roof, and fenced back yard. Great location minutes from Grant Park, Zoo Atlanta, Georgia Aquarium, shopping and restaurants, and easy access to I-85. Available for immediate move-in!