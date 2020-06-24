540 Bismark Road North East

Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors stainless steel Property Amenities pet friendly parking garage

Gorgeous 3 year young townhome miles away from Emory, Virginia Highland, Morningside and Midtown. Morningside elementary. Beautiful hardwood flooring throughout main level. Kitchen has granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, a beautiful island and formal dining area. Relax in the spacious living room! Master is large with en suite bathroom complete with a freestanding shower and his/her sinks. Additional bedrooms are large with two separate, full en suite bathrooms. Pets accepted, inquire. Huge 3 car garage! This is a must see! Call (or text for fastest response) Trish at 404-400-6197 to schedule an appointment to see this home. ***No vouchers accepted on this property***