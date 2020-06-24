All apartments in Atlanta
540 Bismark Road North East

540 Bismark Road Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

540 Bismark Road Northeast, Atlanta, GA 30324
Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pet friendly
parking
garage
Gorgeous 3 year young townhome miles away from Emory, Virginia Highland, Morningside and Midtown. Morningside elementary. Beautiful hardwood flooring throughout main level. Kitchen has granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, a beautiful island and formal dining area. Relax in the spacious living room! Master is large with en suite bathroom complete with a freestanding shower and his/her sinks. Additional bedrooms are large with two separate, full en suite bathrooms. Pets accepted, inquire. Huge 3 car garage! This is a must see! Call (or text for fastest response) Trish at 404-400-6197 to schedule an appointment to see this home. ***No vouchers accepted on this property***

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 540 Bismark Road North East have any available units?
540 Bismark Road North East doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 540 Bismark Road North East have?
Some of 540 Bismark Road North East's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 540 Bismark Road North East currently offering any rent specials?
540 Bismark Road North East is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 540 Bismark Road North East pet-friendly?
Yes, 540 Bismark Road North East is pet friendly.
Does 540 Bismark Road North East offer parking?
Yes, 540 Bismark Road North East offers parking.
Does 540 Bismark Road North East have units with washers and dryers?
No, 540 Bismark Road North East does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 540 Bismark Road North East have a pool?
No, 540 Bismark Road North East does not have a pool.
Does 540 Bismark Road North East have accessible units?
No, 540 Bismark Road North East does not have accessible units.
Does 540 Bismark Road North East have units with dishwashers?
No, 540 Bismark Road North East does not have units with dishwashers.

