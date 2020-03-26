All apartments in Atlanta
Find more places like 537 Trabert Avenue NW.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Atlanta, GA
/
537 Trabert Avenue NW
Last updated May 21 2020 at 4:55 PM

537 Trabert Avenue NW

537 Trabert Avenue Northwest · (678) 898-2885
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Atlanta
See all
Loring Heights
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

537 Trabert Avenue Northwest, Atlanta, GA 30309
Loring Heights

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Completely renovated ALL NEW 3bed/2full bath.Loring Heights.Master on main level w/ private bath;2 Large secondary bedrooms;Open & bright floorplan;All new kitchen w/SS appliances&Granite countertops;full size laundry w/ washer/dryer;bonus room/living space on the second level.All New windows,3yr new HVAC. Close proximity to GA Tech, Atlantic Station, Downtown, Midtown, I75 / I85. COVERED FRONT PORCH. EASY ACCESS TO DOWNTOWN, MIDTOWN,BUCKHEAD, BROOKHAVEN, Beltline,75,85,400, SHOPS, RESTAURANTS, SCHOOLS, HOSPITALS, ETC. MUST SEE! WON'T LAST! New exterior siding going in.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Street.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 537 Trabert Avenue NW have any available units?
537 Trabert Avenue NW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 537 Trabert Avenue NW have?
Some of 537 Trabert Avenue NW's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 537 Trabert Avenue NW currently offering any rent specials?
537 Trabert Avenue NW isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 537 Trabert Avenue NW pet-friendly?
No, 537 Trabert Avenue NW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atlanta.
Does 537 Trabert Avenue NW offer parking?
Yes, 537 Trabert Avenue NW does offer parking.
Does 537 Trabert Avenue NW have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 537 Trabert Avenue NW offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 537 Trabert Avenue NW have a pool?
No, 537 Trabert Avenue NW does not have a pool.
Does 537 Trabert Avenue NW have accessible units?
No, 537 Trabert Avenue NW does not have accessible units.
Does 537 Trabert Avenue NW have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 537 Trabert Avenue NW has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 537 Trabert Avenue NW?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

1660 Peachtree
1660 Peachtree St NW
Atlanta, GA 30309
Camden Creekstone
1945 Savoy Dr
Atlanta, GA 30341
Sorelle
2399 Parkland Dr
Atlanta, GA 30324
The Sidney at Morningside
1295 E Rock Springs Rd NE
Atlanta, GA 30306
Arium Dunwoody
10 Gentrys Walk
Atlanta, GA 30341
Vireo
195 13th Street Northeast
Atlanta, GA 30309
Landing Square
3378 Greenbriar Pkwy SW
Atlanta, GA 30331
Icon Midtown
22 14th St NW
Atlanta, GA 30309

Similar Pages

Atlanta 1 BedroomsAtlanta 2 Bedrooms
Atlanta Dog Friendly ApartmentsAtlanta Pet Friendly Places
Atlanta Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Sandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GA
Smyrna, GAJohns Creek, GADuluth, GALawrenceville, GA
Dunwoody, GAKennesaw, GANewnan, GADecatur, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

MidtownOld Fourth WardNorth Buckhead
Lindbergh MorosgoHome ParkGrant Park
Virginia HighlandMorningside Lenox Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
Morehouse CollegeAtlanta Metropolitan State College
Georgia Institute of Technology-Main Campus
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity