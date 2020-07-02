All apartments in Atlanta
Last updated January 5 2020 at 5:44 AM

535 Mellview Ave SW

535 Mellview Avenue Southwest · No Longer Available
Location

535 Mellview Avenue Southwest, Atlanta, GA 30310
Capitol View Manor

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
What a gem. This won't last long! This recently renovated brick 1940's home still maintains many of the original features. A double bank of bookcases flanks the fireplace in the living room, providing some indication of the size of this room, large. Original hardwoods throughout most of this home with tiled kitchen and bath. Updated cheerful kitchen features ceramic tiled floors with butcher block countertops and prep island. Lots of storage space and the original built in, fold down ironing board is still in tact. Appliances include gas stove, refrigerator and dishwasher. A large breakfast room is just off the kitchen with the original built in butler's pantry still there too. Large walk up attic space, great for storage or use as a bonus room. Concrete floored basement is another storage area and washer/dryer is located there. Partially fenced in backyard with a large screened in porch for those warm sunny days. Dogs are allowed with $350 half pet deposit/half pet fee. Weight limit of 25 lbs. No cats allowed. Renter's insurance required. No section 8.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 535 Mellview Ave SW have any available units?
535 Mellview Ave SW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 535 Mellview Ave SW have?
Some of 535 Mellview Ave SW's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 535 Mellview Ave SW currently offering any rent specials?
535 Mellview Ave SW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 535 Mellview Ave SW pet-friendly?
Yes, 535 Mellview Ave SW is pet friendly.
Does 535 Mellview Ave SW offer parking?
Yes, 535 Mellview Ave SW offers parking.
Does 535 Mellview Ave SW have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 535 Mellview Ave SW offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 535 Mellview Ave SW have a pool?
No, 535 Mellview Ave SW does not have a pool.
Does 535 Mellview Ave SW have accessible units?
No, 535 Mellview Ave SW does not have accessible units.
Does 535 Mellview Ave SW have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 535 Mellview Ave SW has units with dishwashers.

