535 Mellview Ave SW

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

What a gem. This won't last long! This recently renovated brick 1940's home still maintains many of the original features. A double bank of bookcases flanks the fireplace in the living room, providing some indication of the size of this room, large. Original hardwoods throughout most of this home with tiled kitchen and bath. Updated cheerful kitchen features ceramic tiled floors with butcher block countertops and prep island. Lots of storage space and the original built in, fold down ironing board is still in tact. Appliances include gas stove, refrigerator and dishwasher. A large breakfast room is just off the kitchen with the original built in butler's pantry still there too. Large walk up attic space, great for storage or use as a bonus room. Concrete floored basement is another storage area and washer/dryer is located there. Partially fenced in backyard with a large screened in porch for those warm sunny days. Dogs are allowed with $350 half pet deposit/half pet fee. Weight limit of 25 lbs. No cats allowed. Renter's insurance required. No section 8.