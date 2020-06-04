All apartments in Atlanta
Find more places like 530 Oakland Avenue SE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Atlanta, GA
/
530 Oakland Avenue SE
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

530 Oakland Avenue SE

530 Oakland Avenue Southeast · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Atlanta
See all
Grant Park
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

530 Oakland Avenue Southeast, Atlanta, GA 30312
Grant Park

Amenities

dishwasher
fireplace
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
Property Amenities
Historic Victorian Duplex home in beautiful Grant Park! 2 br, 2 bath, hard pine floors on main level, carpet upstairs. Two decorative-only fireplace.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 530 Oakland Avenue SE have any available units?
530 Oakland Avenue SE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
Is 530 Oakland Avenue SE currently offering any rent specials?
530 Oakland Avenue SE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 530 Oakland Avenue SE pet-friendly?
No, 530 Oakland Avenue SE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atlanta.
Does 530 Oakland Avenue SE offer parking?
No, 530 Oakland Avenue SE does not offer parking.
Does 530 Oakland Avenue SE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 530 Oakland Avenue SE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 530 Oakland Avenue SE have a pool?
No, 530 Oakland Avenue SE does not have a pool.
Does 530 Oakland Avenue SE have accessible units?
No, 530 Oakland Avenue SE does not have accessible units.
Does 530 Oakland Avenue SE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 530 Oakland Avenue SE has units with dishwashers.
Does 530 Oakland Avenue SE have units with air conditioning?
No, 530 Oakland Avenue SE does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Westwood Glen
1225 Fairburn Rd SW
Atlanta, GA 30331
Sorelle
2399 Parkland Dr
Atlanta, GA 30324
Seven Springs Apartments
100 Ridgebrook Way Northeast
Atlanta, GA 30345
Solace on Peachtree
710 Peachtree St NE
Atlanta, GA 30308
AMLI Old 4th Ward
525 Glen Iris Dr NE
Atlanta, GA 30308
Elan Madison Yards
230 Bill Kennedy Way SE
Atlanta, GA 30316
Madison Druid Hills
2696 N Druid Hills Rd NE
Atlanta, GA 30329
Gables 820 West
820 W Marietta St NW
Atlanta, GA 30318

Similar Pages

Atlanta 1 BedroomsAtlanta 2 Bedrooms
Atlanta Dog Friendly ApartmentsAtlanta Pet Friendly Places
Atlanta Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Sandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GA
Smyrna, GAJohns Creek, GADuluth, GALawrenceville, GA
Dunwoody, GAKennesaw, GANewnan, GADecatur, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

MidtownOld Fourth WardNorth Buckhead
Lindbergh MorosgoHome ParkGrant Park
Virginia HighlandMorningside Lenox Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
Morehouse CollegeAtlanta Metropolitan State College
Georgia Institute of Technology-Main Campus