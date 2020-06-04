Rent Calculator
Home
Atlanta, GA
530 Oakland Avenue SE
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
530 Oakland Avenue SE
530 Oakland Avenue Southeast
·
No Longer Available
Location
530 Oakland Avenue Southeast, Atlanta, GA 30312
Grant Park
Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
Property Amenities
Historic Victorian Duplex home in beautiful Grant Park! 2 br, 2 bath, hard pine floors on main level, carpet upstairs. Two decorative-only fireplace.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 530 Oakland Avenue SE have any available units?
530 Oakland Avenue SE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Atlanta, GA
.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Atlanta Rent Report
.
Is 530 Oakland Avenue SE currently offering any rent specials?
530 Oakland Avenue SE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 530 Oakland Avenue SE pet-friendly?
No, 530 Oakland Avenue SE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Atlanta
.
Does 530 Oakland Avenue SE offer parking?
No, 530 Oakland Avenue SE does not offer parking.
Does 530 Oakland Avenue SE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 530 Oakland Avenue SE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 530 Oakland Avenue SE have a pool?
No, 530 Oakland Avenue SE does not have a pool.
Does 530 Oakland Avenue SE have accessible units?
No, 530 Oakland Avenue SE does not have accessible units.
Does 530 Oakland Avenue SE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 530 Oakland Avenue SE has units with dishwashers.
Does 530 Oakland Avenue SE have units with air conditioning?
No, 530 Oakland Avenue SE does not have units with air conditioning.
