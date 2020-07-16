All apartments in Atlanta
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

53 Reynolds Square Lane

53 Reynolds Square · No Longer Available
Location

53 Reynolds Square, Atlanta, GA 30307
Reynoldstown

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
stainless steel
fireplace
oven
CHRISTMAS SPECIAL - Reduced from $3850 to $3200 for Immediate Occupancy. BRAND NEW TOWN HOME - Looking for something edgy and special with superior state of the art features and large spacious floor plan!
It's all here in this high end living - waiting for you to make this town home - your home!

*3 Large bedrooms with good size closets
*3 Beautifully appointed full bathrooms, his and hers double mirrors and basins
*Guest powder bathroom
*Open floor-plan with hardwood floors
*Light filled spacious and airy
*Enviable chef's kitchen highlighting sleek and spacious countertops with dark wood finishes
*High end stainless steel appliances with built-in double oven
*Private temperature controlled balcony from master bedroom
*Entertainment deck
*Trendy open hanging sliding doors
*2 car secure parking remote entry garage with storage room
*Private rooftop balcony with sensational views and featuring your own fireplace perfect for all year round entertaining or relaxing!

Short distance from shops, restaurants and spas, this home is location proud in the heart of it all!
Great proximity to major roadways for traveling convenience.
Minutes away from renown eateries and entertainment of East Atlanta Village, Little Five Points, Ponce City Market, and so much more.

This home boasts the best of in-home luxury and City Life! The only thing missing is YOU!
Come find out why this is the perfect place to call home!

Call Yahya McClain
Leasing Consultant
Ray White Property Management
404 423-7153

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4382785)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 53 Reynolds Square Lane have any available units?
53 Reynolds Square Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 53 Reynolds Square Lane have?
Some of 53 Reynolds Square Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 53 Reynolds Square Lane currently offering any rent specials?
53 Reynolds Square Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 53 Reynolds Square Lane pet-friendly?
No, 53 Reynolds Square Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atlanta.
Does 53 Reynolds Square Lane offer parking?
Yes, 53 Reynolds Square Lane offers parking.
Does 53 Reynolds Square Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 53 Reynolds Square Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 53 Reynolds Square Lane have a pool?
No, 53 Reynolds Square Lane does not have a pool.
Does 53 Reynolds Square Lane have accessible units?
No, 53 Reynolds Square Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 53 Reynolds Square Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 53 Reynolds Square Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
