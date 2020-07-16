53 Reynolds Square Lane

Amenities

CHRISTMAS SPECIAL - Reduced from $3850 to $3200 for Immediate Occupancy. BRAND NEW TOWN HOME - Looking for something edgy and special with superior state of the art features and large spacious floor plan!

It's all here in this high end living - waiting for you to make this town home - your home!



*3 Large bedrooms with good size closets

*3 Beautifully appointed full bathrooms, his and hers double mirrors and basins

*Guest powder bathroom

*Open floor-plan with hardwood floors

*Light filled spacious and airy

*Enviable chef's kitchen highlighting sleek and spacious countertops with dark wood finishes

*High end stainless steel appliances with built-in double oven

*Private temperature controlled balcony from master bedroom

*Entertainment deck

*Trendy open hanging sliding doors

*2 car secure parking remote entry garage with storage room

*Private rooftop balcony with sensational views and featuring your own fireplace perfect for all year round entertaining or relaxing!



Short distance from shops, restaurants and spas, this home is location proud in the heart of it all!

Great proximity to major roadways for traveling convenience.

Minutes away from renown eateries and entertainment of East Atlanta Village, Little Five Points, Ponce City Market, and so much more.



This home boasts the best of in-home luxury and City Life! The only thing missing is YOU!

Come find out why this is the perfect place to call home!



Call Yahya McClain

Leasing Consultant

Ray White Property Management

404 423-7153



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4382785)