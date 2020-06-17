525 Spring Valley Rd Nw

Amenities

Unit Amenities furnished patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly playground internet access

Collier Hills/Midtown FURNISHED HOME.

PRIVATE HOME, in a COUNTRY SETTING in Midtown/Collier Hills area. Perfect for anyone in town for Filming, Corporate Projects, Buying a Home, Construction on your Home, etc. or looking for short term rental...... and is perfect for your PETS!



Furnished and available for short term includes all utilities - electric, gas, water, cable/internet, landscaping.



A high-end, total renovation creates bright open spaces in this delightful home on the most serene, private street in Collier Hills. The location is awesome and the home is a stunner with a big closed in back yard for your dogs to roam and play free!



Originally a 3-bedroom, the Owner had the vision to expand the master bedroom and bath while adding a large walk-in closet and laundry area. 2nd bedroom has large built in cabinets, large armoire and bedset. The elegant kitchen features Jenn-Air appliances, classic fixtures and cabinetry with a wall of windows to view the fully fenced, terraced yard!



Just minutes from downtown (75/85/400) and the heart of Buckhead, this lovely home is perched on top of a country themed hill, surrounded by trees, birds, and sunlight. Location is perfect for getting anywhere in and around Atlanta..in the Collier Hills neighborhood, off of 75N and Northside Drive. Blocks from Piedmont Hospital, 2 dog/playground and parks/trails part of Beltway Trail, great for running, cycling, walking - Tanyard Creek and Memorial Park, Bobby Jones Golf Course, and so much more...



Current renters require 48 hours for tours, so please provide contact information so we can make arrangements, if needed.