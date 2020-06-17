All apartments in Atlanta
Find more places like 525 Spring Valley Rd Nw.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Atlanta, GA
/
525 Spring Valley Rd Nw
Last updated February 19 2020 at 9:45 AM

525 Spring Valley Rd Nw

525 Spring Valley Road Northwest · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Atlanta
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

525 Spring Valley Road Northwest, Atlanta, GA 30318
Collier Hills

Amenities

patio / balcony
dogs allowed
recently renovated
walk in closets
playground
internet access
Unit Amenities
furnished
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
playground
internet access
Collier Hills/Midtown FURNISHED HOME.
PRIVATE HOME, in a COUNTRY SETTING in Midtown/Collier Hills area. Perfect for anyone in town for Filming, Corporate Projects, Buying a Home, Construction on your Home, etc. or looking for short term rental...... and is perfect for your PETS!

Furnished and available for short term includes all utilities - electric, gas, water, cable/internet, landscaping.

A high-end, total renovation creates bright open spaces in this delightful home on the most serene, private street in Collier Hills. The location is awesome and the home is a stunner with a big closed in back yard for your dogs to roam and play free!

Originally a 3-bedroom, the Owner had the vision to expand the master bedroom and bath while adding a large walk-in closet and laundry area. 2nd bedroom has large built in cabinets, large armoire and bedset. The elegant kitchen features Jenn-Air appliances, classic fixtures and cabinetry with a wall of windows to view the fully fenced, terraced yard!

Just minutes from downtown (75/85/400) and the heart of Buckhead, this lovely home is perched on top of a country themed hill, surrounded by trees, birds, and sunlight. Location is perfect for getting anywhere in and around Atlanta..in the Collier Hills neighborhood, off of 75N and Northside Drive. Blocks from Piedmont Hospital, 2 dog/playground and parks/trails part of Beltway Trail, great for running, cycling, walking - Tanyard Creek and Memorial Park, Bobby Jones Golf Course, and so much more...

Current renters require 48 hours for tours, so please provide contact information so we can make arrangements, if needed.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 525 Spring Valley Rd Nw have any available units?
525 Spring Valley Rd Nw doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 525 Spring Valley Rd Nw have?
Some of 525 Spring Valley Rd Nw's amenities include patio / balcony, dogs allowed, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 525 Spring Valley Rd Nw currently offering any rent specials?
525 Spring Valley Rd Nw is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 525 Spring Valley Rd Nw pet-friendly?
Yes, 525 Spring Valley Rd Nw is pet friendly.
Does 525 Spring Valley Rd Nw offer parking?
No, 525 Spring Valley Rd Nw does not offer parking.
Does 525 Spring Valley Rd Nw have units with washers and dryers?
No, 525 Spring Valley Rd Nw does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 525 Spring Valley Rd Nw have a pool?
No, 525 Spring Valley Rd Nw does not have a pool.
Does 525 Spring Valley Rd Nw have accessible units?
No, 525 Spring Valley Rd Nw does not have accessible units.
Does 525 Spring Valley Rd Nw have units with dishwashers?
No, 525 Spring Valley Rd Nw does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Windsor Chastain
225 Franklin Rd NE
Atlanta, GA 30342
AMLI Old 4th Ward
525 Glen Iris Dr NE
Atlanta, GA 30308
Arium Dunwoody
10 Gentrys Walk
Atlanta, GA 30341
Piedmont House
205 12th St NE
Atlanta, GA 30309
Reserve at the Ballpark
2875 Crescent Pkwy
Atlanta, GA 30339
Osprey
980 Howell Mill Road Northwest
Atlanta, GA 30318
Landing Square
3378 Greenbriar Pkwy SW
Atlanta, GA 30331
Novel Upper Westside
2265 Marietta Boulevard Northwest
Atlanta, GA 30318

Similar Pages

Atlanta 1 BedroomsAtlanta 2 Bedrooms
Atlanta Dog Friendly ApartmentsAtlanta Pet Friendly Places
Atlanta Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Sandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GA
Smyrna, GAJohns Creek, GADuluth, GALawrenceville, GA
Dunwoody, GAKennesaw, GANewnan, GADecatur, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

MidtownOld Fourth WardNorth Buckhead
Lindbergh MorosgoHome ParkGrant Park
Virginia HighlandMorningside Lenox Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
Morehouse CollegeAtlanta Metropolitan State College
Georgia Institute of Technology-Main Campus