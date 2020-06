Amenities

The activities are endless near this 1 bed/1 bath apartment! Enjoy convenience to Buckhead, Lenox Mall, dining, parks, museums, schools, and more. Right across the road from Peachtree Shopping Center making errands a breeze! Bright white kitchen with a gas range and plenty of cabinet space. Elegant hardwoods throughout! Spacious living room with fireplace and room for a dining area. Parking pad behind the house! Water, garbage, sewage, and WiFi included! This one is sure to go fast!