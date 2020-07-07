503 Morningtide Way North East

Amenities
Enjoy in-town living near Piedmont Park! This beautiful end unit townhome has hardwood flooring on the main level. Gorgeous farmhouse kitchen has granite counter tops, a large island and stainless steel appliances. Formal dining area is perfect for entertaining. Living room is spacious with a warm, inviting gas fireplace. Master with en suite bathroom. Additional bedrooms are large with hall bathroom. Basement can be used as a fourth bedroom or office. New washer and dryer included! 2 car garage, guest parking available and community pool make this a package deal. Call (or text for fastest reply) Trish at 404-400-6197 to see this home!