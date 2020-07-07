All apartments in Atlanta
503 Morningtide Way North East
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

503 Morningtide Way North East

503 Morningtide Way NE · No Longer Available
Location

503 Morningtide Way NE, Atlanta, GA 30324
Martin Manor

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
guest parking
Enjoy in-town living near Piedmont Park! This beautiful end unit townhome has hardwood flooring on the main level. Gorgeous farmhouse kitchen has granite counter tops, a large island and stainless steel appliances. Formal dining area is perfect for entertaining. Living room is spacious with a warm, inviting gas fireplace. Master with en suite bathroom. Additional bedrooms are large with hall bathroom. Basement can be used as a fourth bedroom or office. New washer and dryer included! 2 car garage, guest parking available and community pool make this a package deal. Call (or text for fastest reply) Trish at 404-400-6197 to see this home!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 503 Morningtide Way North East have any available units?
503 Morningtide Way North East doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 503 Morningtide Way North East have?
Some of 503 Morningtide Way North East's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 503 Morningtide Way North East currently offering any rent specials?
503 Morningtide Way North East is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 503 Morningtide Way North East pet-friendly?
No, 503 Morningtide Way North East is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atlanta.
Does 503 Morningtide Way North East offer parking?
Yes, 503 Morningtide Way North East offers parking.
Does 503 Morningtide Way North East have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 503 Morningtide Way North East offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 503 Morningtide Way North East have a pool?
Yes, 503 Morningtide Way North East has a pool.
Does 503 Morningtide Way North East have accessible units?
No, 503 Morningtide Way North East does not have accessible units.
Does 503 Morningtide Way North East have units with dishwashers?
No, 503 Morningtide Way North East does not have units with dishwashers.
