Last updated August 1 2019 at 11:41 AM

50 Lakeland Drive NW

50 Lakeland Drive Northwest · No Longer Available
Location

50 Lakeland Drive Northwest, Atlanta, GA 30305
South Tuxedo Park

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
stainless steel
fireplace
bbq/grill
Appointment Only. LOCATION, LOCATION, LOCATION, Luxurious new house in prestigious Tuxedo Park in Award-Winning Jackson Elementary! Walk to East Andrews & All Buckhead Shops & Dining. Arched & Vaulted ceiling, Stainless Steel Appliances & Wine Chiller. Spacious home has a large living room & a separate dinning room. 2 Kitchens with all stainless appliances. Hardwood floors throughout. White Marbles throughout all the bathrooms. Large master bed/bath with a walking closet & walk-out balcony. Great private balcony with covered outdoor sink & grill with a Pergola!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 50 Lakeland Drive NW have any available units?
50 Lakeland Drive NW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 50 Lakeland Drive NW have?
Some of 50 Lakeland Drive NW's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 50 Lakeland Drive NW currently offering any rent specials?
50 Lakeland Drive NW isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 50 Lakeland Drive NW pet-friendly?
No, 50 Lakeland Drive NW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atlanta.
Does 50 Lakeland Drive NW offer parking?
No, 50 Lakeland Drive NW does not offer parking.
Does 50 Lakeland Drive NW have units with washers and dryers?
No, 50 Lakeland Drive NW does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 50 Lakeland Drive NW have a pool?
No, 50 Lakeland Drive NW does not have a pool.
Does 50 Lakeland Drive NW have accessible units?
No, 50 Lakeland Drive NW does not have accessible units.
Does 50 Lakeland Drive NW have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 50 Lakeland Drive NW has units with dishwashers.
