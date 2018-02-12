50 Lakeland Drive NW

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher stainless steel fireplace bbq/grill

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities bbq/grill

Appointment Only. LOCATION, LOCATION, LOCATION, Luxurious new house in prestigious Tuxedo Park in Award-Winning Jackson Elementary! Walk to East Andrews & All Buckhead Shops & Dining. Arched & Vaulted ceiling, Stainless Steel Appliances & Wine Chiller. Spacious home has a large living room & a separate dinning room. 2 Kitchens with all stainless appliances. Hardwood floors throughout. White Marbles throughout all the bathrooms. Large master bed/bath with a walking closet & walk-out balcony. Great private balcony with covered outdoor sink & grill with a Pergola!