Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors recently renovated fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities

Special property that provides privacy and unique options with finished basement with separate entrances, private out door space, 2nd kitchen, bed, bath and living room. Main level features vaulted living room with fireplace and hardwood floors in bedrooms and living spaces. Huge deck has amazing Midtown views in fall and winter. Updated kitchen and baths and generous bedrooms. Washer Dryer included on main and terrace level.