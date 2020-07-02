All apartments in Atlanta
Last updated January 2 2020 at 10:07 PM

486 Boulevard Place Northeast

486 Boulevard Place Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

486 Boulevard Place Northeast, Atlanta, GA 30308
Old Fourth Ward

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
coffee bar
gym
on-site laundry
cats allowed
dogs allowed
internet access
media room
pet friendly
www.GoodNeighborRealEstate.net.

This is a 2 story home (Duplex). Entire 1st floor apartment for rent. We are currently looking to fill the ground floor which is 3 bedroom 1 bath and 1300sf in Old Fourth Ward. The house is located off Boulevard Place NE which is a side road that crosses Boulevard on one end and Glen Iris on the other.

You get the benefit of being close to everything yet on a side road tucked away. This road is a mix of renovated large historic homes, recently built large modern homes, million dollar condos, historic duplexes, and a couple of vintage apartment complexes. So you will get an interesting mix of people. I personally love the variety.

-Both floors have their own covered front Porch that is 30ft. long x 10ft. wide.
-This apartment has great natural light with plenty of windows.
-Central Heating and Air as well as ceiling fans
-Front and back yard are well lit with solar exterior lighting. We also have a lawn service to keep it tidy. The back yard is split up into two sections both completely separate from the other so both floors have their own back yard with privacy fence. Yes we are big dog and pet friendly. We allow up to 2 pets max with a one time pet fee of $150 per pet.
-Bedrooms have hardwood for floors one has new carpet. Living room and hallway new carpet. Bathroom and Kitchen has tile floors. The whole apartment has fresh paint.
-Kitchen-Gas stove, lots of cabinet space, has two windows for just enough wonderful light, dishwasher, garbage disposal.
-Laundry room with washer dryer. I have a set in there but can remove them if you have your own
-Price of apartment does not include utilities.
-We collect a security deposit of one months rent
-Please note we do a background check, in addition to checking references on everyone. If you are interested in viewing this apartment text to Autumn at 404-793-8822 with your name, when you are looking to move, and when you would like to see the place. I will get back to you as soon as I can to schedule a viewing.

Conveniently located just two blocks away is: Old Fourth Ward Park, Ponce City Market (drool worthy restaurants, shopping, as well as an affordable gym), Ponce City Market the roof skyline amusement park, City Winery (excellent live music), Atlanta beltline eastside trail, this location is a coffee lovers dream (if you look up coffee shop near me many close walkable coffee shops pop up excellent for students or those that telework). As for public transportation there is a marta bus stop 5 minute walk away or if you Uber like I do, it is much more affordable being this close. Plus being so close to the beltline, I just jump on my bike and can get most places very quickly while in a fun environment.

Also, within walking distance of 1/2 mile or closer is : Piedmont Park (Piedmont Park events range from concerts & festivals. All your friends will want to meet at your place before heading out), For the culinary enthusiast there are two local farmers markets one at Ponce Market and one at Piedmont park. Also, several grocery options Whole Foods, Trader Joe's, Publix. If you love film Midtown Arts Cinema (excellent for foreign films), Plaza Theatre (Classic, cult, and Indie films) .
Even close to Georgia Tech by a 5 min. drive or an 18 min. bike ride
Scad is a 13 min. drive or an 25 min. bike ride.
Find us at www.GoodNeighborRealEstate.net
This 2 story home, was built in 1920, as a duplex, with 2 completely separate apartments. The property is located in Historic Old Fourth ward. If you want to live in the city, but do not want to live in an apartment complex or high rise this place is for you.

Conveniently located just two blocks away is:
-Historic Old Fourth Ward Park
-Ponce City Market And City Winery
-Eastside Beltline
-Skyline amusement park
-Dancing goats coffee bar & Spiller Park Coffee
-Marta stop

http://www.poncecitymarket.com/type-directory/food/
https://beltline.org/parks/historic-fourth-ward-park/
https://beltline.org/explore-atlanta-beltline-trails/eastside-trail/
https://www.piedmontpark.org/

Also, within walking distance of 1/2 mile or closer is :
-Piedmont Park
-Whole Foods, Trader Joe's, Publix
-Midtown Cinema

This Property has a large privacy fenced in back yard specifically for this apartment.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

