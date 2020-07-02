486 Boulevard Place Northeast

Amenities

This is a 2 story home (Duplex). Entire 1st floor apartment for rent. We are currently looking to fill the ground floor which is 3 bedroom 1 bath and 1300sf in Old Fourth Ward. The house is located off Boulevard Place NE which is a side road that crosses Boulevard on one end and Glen Iris on the other.



You get the benefit of being close to everything yet on a side road tucked away. This road is a mix of renovated large historic homes, recently built large modern homes, million dollar condos, historic duplexes, and a couple of vintage apartment complexes. So you will get an interesting mix of people. I personally love the variety.



-Both floors have their own covered front Porch that is 30ft. long x 10ft. wide.

-This apartment has great natural light with plenty of windows.

-Central Heating and Air as well as ceiling fans

-Front and back yard are well lit with solar exterior lighting. We also have a lawn service to keep it tidy. The back yard is split up into two sections both completely separate from the other so both floors have their own back yard with privacy fence. Yes we are big dog and pet friendly. We allow up to 2 pets max with a one time pet fee of $150 per pet.

-Bedrooms have hardwood for floors one has new carpet. Living room and hallway new carpet. Bathroom and Kitchen has tile floors. The whole apartment has fresh paint.

-Kitchen-Gas stove, lots of cabinet space, has two windows for just enough wonderful light, dishwasher, garbage disposal.

-Laundry room with washer dryer. I have a set in there but can remove them if you have your own

-Price of apartment does not include utilities.

-We collect a security deposit of one months rent

-Please note we do a background check, in addition to checking references on everyone. If you are interested in viewing this apartment text to Autumn at 404-793-8822 with your name, when you are looking to move, and when you would like to see the place. I will get back to you as soon as I can to schedule a viewing.



Conveniently located just two blocks away is: Old Fourth Ward Park, Ponce City Market (drool worthy restaurants, shopping, as well as an affordable gym), Ponce City Market the roof skyline amusement park, City Winery (excellent live music), Atlanta beltline eastside trail, this location is a coffee lovers dream (if you look up coffee shop near me many close walkable coffee shops pop up excellent for students or those that telework). As for public transportation there is a marta bus stop 5 minute walk away or if you Uber like I do, it is much more affordable being this close. Plus being so close to the beltline, I just jump on my bike and can get most places very quickly while in a fun environment.



Also, within walking distance of 1/2 mile or closer is : Piedmont Park (Piedmont Park events range from concerts & festivals. All your friends will want to meet at your place before heading out), For the culinary enthusiast there are two local farmers markets one at Ponce Market and one at Piedmont park. Also, several grocery options Whole Foods, Trader Joe's, Publix. If you love film Midtown Arts Cinema (excellent for foreign films), Plaza Theatre (Classic, cult, and Indie films) .

Even close to Georgia Tech by a 5 min. drive or an 18 min. bike ride

Scad is a 13 min. drive or an 25 min. bike ride.

