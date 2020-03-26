483 Oak Dr

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage microwave furnished refrigerator

Unit Amenities dishwasher furnished microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Beautiful fully furnished short-term rental available! Classic Southern Home. Charming decor and traditional, a picturesque 5-bedroom, 3-bath short-term rental house in Hapeville. A quintessential southern home, you'll immediately feel ready to recharge daily as you walk up to 'Paradise of Atlanta.' A hub of transportation, culture, and rich history, the charming town of Hapeville is a perfect starting point for easy access throughout Atlanta. This Hapeville home is located just minutes from Atlanta, Downtown, Midtown, Buckhead and more! Bi-weekly professional cleaning included in the rental rate.