Atlanta, GA
483 Oak Dr
Last updated May 6 2020 at 8:03 PM

483 Oak Dr

483 Oak Drive Southeast · (404) 397-4317
Location

483 Oak Drive Southeast, Atlanta, GA 30354
Orchard Knob

Price and availability

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautiful fully furnished short-term rental available! Classic Southern Home. Charming decor and traditional, a picturesque 5-bedroom, 3-bath short-term rental house in Hapeville. A quintessential southern home, you'll immediately feel ready to recharge daily as you walk up to 'Paradise of Atlanta.' A hub of transportation, culture, and rich history, the charming town of Hapeville is a perfect starting point for easy access throughout Atlanta. This Hapeville home is located just minutes from Atlanta, Downtown, Midtown, Buckhead and more! Bi-weekly professional cleaning included in the rental rate.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 483 Oak Dr have any available units?
483 Oak Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 483 Oak Dr have?
Some of 483 Oak Dr's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 483 Oak Dr currently offering any rent specials?
483 Oak Dr isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 483 Oak Dr pet-friendly?
No, 483 Oak Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atlanta.
Does 483 Oak Dr offer parking?
Yes, 483 Oak Dr does offer parking.
Does 483 Oak Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 483 Oak Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 483 Oak Dr have a pool?
No, 483 Oak Dr does not have a pool.
Does 483 Oak Dr have accessible units?
No, 483 Oak Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 483 Oak Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 483 Oak Dr has units with dishwashers.
