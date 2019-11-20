All apartments in Atlanta
Find more places like 483 Boulevard SE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Atlanta, GA
/
483 Boulevard SE
Last updated April 9 2019 at 8:58 AM

483 Boulevard SE

483 Boulevard Southeast · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Atlanta
See all
Grant Park
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

483 Boulevard Southeast, Atlanta, GA 30312
Grant Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
Historic Charm w/Modern Updates! This is exactly what you're looking for in Grant Park - HUGE Front Porch, Clawfoot Tub, Fireplaces, & more! This home comes FULLY Furnished w/UTILITIES included! Chef's Dream Kitchen w/Stainless Steel Apps & loads of Counter & Storage Space all Open to the Dining Room! The Main Level Bathroom is straight out of a magazine! True Master Upstairs w/Exposed Brick FP! Off Street Parking through Alley leads to a beautiful Patio! Only Steps to Grant Park, the Zoo, Shopping & Dining along Boulevard. Easy Access to I-20 & Downtown!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 483 Boulevard SE have any available units?
483 Boulevard SE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 483 Boulevard SE have?
Some of 483 Boulevard SE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 483 Boulevard SE currently offering any rent specials?
483 Boulevard SE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 483 Boulevard SE pet-friendly?
No, 483 Boulevard SE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atlanta.
Does 483 Boulevard SE offer parking?
Yes, 483 Boulevard SE offers parking.
Does 483 Boulevard SE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 483 Boulevard SE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 483 Boulevard SE have a pool?
No, 483 Boulevard SE does not have a pool.
Does 483 Boulevard SE have accessible units?
No, 483 Boulevard SE does not have accessible units.
Does 483 Boulevard SE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 483 Boulevard SE has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
Best Cities for Pets 2019
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Optimist Lofts
2115 Piedmont Rd NE
Atlanta, GA 30324
The Point at Westside
370 Northside Dr NW
Atlanta, GA 30318
Enso
880 Glenwood Ave SE
Atlanta, GA 30312
The Kirkwood
71 Howard Street Southeast
Atlanta, GA 30317
Cyan on Peachtree
3380 Peachtree Rd NE
Atlanta, GA 30326
AMLI Ponce Park
641 North Ave NE
Atlanta, GA 30308
Avana Cumberland
2383 Akers Mill Rd SE
Atlanta, GA 30339
Sierra Village
2615 Oak Shadow Ln NE
Atlanta, GA 30345

Similar Pages

Atlanta 1 BedroomsAtlanta 2 Bedrooms
Atlanta Dog Friendly ApartmentsAtlanta Pet Friendly Places
Atlanta Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Sandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GA
Smyrna, GAJohns Creek, GADuluth, GALawrenceville, GA
Dunwoody, GAKennesaw, GANewnan, GADecatur, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

MidtownOld Fourth WardNorth Buckhead
Lindbergh MorosgoHome ParkGrant Park
Virginia HighlandMorningside Lenox Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
Morehouse CollegeAtlanta Metropolitan State College
Georgia Institute of Technology-Main Campus