483 Boulevard SE

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher parking stainless steel fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking

Historic Charm w/Modern Updates! This is exactly what you're looking for in Grant Park - HUGE Front Porch, Clawfoot Tub, Fireplaces, & more! This home comes FULLY Furnished w/UTILITIES included! Chef's Dream Kitchen w/Stainless Steel Apps & loads of Counter & Storage Space all Open to the Dining Room! The Main Level Bathroom is straight out of a magazine! True Master Upstairs w/Exposed Brick FP! Off Street Parking through Alley leads to a beautiful Patio! Only Steps to Grant Park, the Zoo, Shopping & Dining along Boulevard. Easy Access to I-20 & Downtown!