Last updated March 19 2020 at 3:26 PM

4654 Greenbriar Trail Southwest

4654 Greenbriar Trail Southwest · No Longer Available
Location

4654 Greenbriar Trail Southwest, Atlanta, GA 30331

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
stainless steel
Property Amenities
ASK ABOUT OUR MOVE-IN SPECIALS ***Available Now*** Cute 3BR 2BA Ranch. Hardwood floors throughout with plenty of windows for natural lighting. Lovely eat-in kitchen is equipped with granite countertops and stainless steel appliances, rooms are spacious, as well as the backyard which is perfect for outdoor activities. Deposit determined by credit score. Applicant to verify school. Renters insurance required.

Neighborhood: unknown

High school: D M Therrell High School

Middle school: Bunche Middle School

Elementary school: Deerwood Elementary School

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4654 Greenbriar Trail Southwest have any available units?
4654 Greenbriar Trail Southwest doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
Is 4654 Greenbriar Trail Southwest currently offering any rent specials?
4654 Greenbriar Trail Southwest is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4654 Greenbriar Trail Southwest pet-friendly?
No, 4654 Greenbriar Trail Southwest is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atlanta.
Does 4654 Greenbriar Trail Southwest offer parking?
No, 4654 Greenbriar Trail Southwest does not offer parking.
Does 4654 Greenbriar Trail Southwest have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4654 Greenbriar Trail Southwest does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4654 Greenbriar Trail Southwest have a pool?
No, 4654 Greenbriar Trail Southwest does not have a pool.
Does 4654 Greenbriar Trail Southwest have accessible units?
No, 4654 Greenbriar Trail Southwest does not have accessible units.
Does 4654 Greenbriar Trail Southwest have units with dishwashers?
No, 4654 Greenbriar Trail Southwest does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4654 Greenbriar Trail Southwest have units with air conditioning?
No, 4654 Greenbriar Trail Southwest does not have units with air conditioning.
