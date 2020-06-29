4654 Greenbriar Trail Southwest

Amenities

ASK ABOUT OUR MOVE-IN SPECIALS ***Available Now*** Cute 3BR 2BA Ranch. Hardwood floors throughout with plenty of windows for natural lighting. Lovely eat-in kitchen is equipped with granite countertops and stainless steel appliances, rooms are spacious, as well as the backyard which is perfect for outdoor activities. Deposit determined by credit score. Applicant to verify school. Renters insurance required.



Neighborhood: unknown



High school: D M Therrell High School



Middle school: Bunche Middle School



Elementary school: Deerwood Elementary School



This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.