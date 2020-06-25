All apartments in Atlanta
463 Lynnhaven Drive SW
463 Lynnhaven Drive SW

463 Lynnhaven Drive Southwest · No Longer Available
Location

463 Lynnhaven Drive Southwest, Atlanta, GA 30310
Capitol View Manor

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
ceiling fan
fireplace
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Unique 3 Bedroom 1 Bath Fully Renovated! Sorry no Sec 8 - Very cozy and unique 3 Bedroom 1 Bath in Atlanta

Brand new top class renovation with stunning chefs kitchen and all new appliances!

Ideally located, this entertainers home oozes class and distinction, and is ready now to make it your new home!

* Screened in front porch with ceiling fan
* Beautiful large backyard with wood deck and gazebo!
* Hardwood floors throughout
* Stainless steel appliances
* Wood Burning fireplace in living room with ceiling fan
* Upgraded designer lighting throughout

Qualifications
Credit score of 540 or better
Must make 3 x the rent
No evictions
No violent felonies

Please call Mr. Yahya to schedule a showing of the home before it gets away!

Yahya McClain
Leasing Consultant
Ray White Property Management
404 334-7195
leasingatlanta@rwsp.net

(RLNE4812582)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 463 Lynnhaven Drive SW have any available units?
463 Lynnhaven Drive SW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 463 Lynnhaven Drive SW have?
Some of 463 Lynnhaven Drive SW's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 463 Lynnhaven Drive SW currently offering any rent specials?
463 Lynnhaven Drive SW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 463 Lynnhaven Drive SW pet-friendly?
No, 463 Lynnhaven Drive SW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atlanta.
Does 463 Lynnhaven Drive SW offer parking?
No, 463 Lynnhaven Drive SW does not offer parking.
Does 463 Lynnhaven Drive SW have units with washers and dryers?
No, 463 Lynnhaven Drive SW does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 463 Lynnhaven Drive SW have a pool?
No, 463 Lynnhaven Drive SW does not have a pool.
Does 463 Lynnhaven Drive SW have accessible units?
No, 463 Lynnhaven Drive SW does not have accessible units.
Does 463 Lynnhaven Drive SW have units with dishwashers?
No, 463 Lynnhaven Drive SW does not have units with dishwashers.
