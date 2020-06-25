463 Lynnhaven Drive SW

Amenities
Unique 3 Bedroom 1 Bath Fully Renovated! Sorry no Sec 8 - Very cozy and unique 3 Bedroom 1 Bath in Atlanta
Brand new top class renovation with stunning chefs kitchen and all new appliances!
Ideally located, this entertainers home oozes class and distinction, and is ready now to make it your new home!
* Screened in front porch with ceiling fan
* Beautiful large backyard with wood deck and gazebo!
* Hardwood floors throughout
* Stainless steel appliances
* Wood Burning fireplace in living room with ceiling fan
* Upgraded designer lighting throughout
Qualifications
Credit score of 540 or better
Must make 3 x the rent
No evictions
No violent felonies
Please call Mr. Yahya to schedule a showing of the home before it gets away!
Yahya McClain
Leasing Consultant
Ray White Property Management
404 334-7195
leasingatlanta@rwsp.net
(RLNE4812582)