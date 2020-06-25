463 Lynnhaven Drive SW

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities

Unique 3 Bedroom 1 Bath Fully Renovated! Sorry no Sec 8 - Very cozy and unique 3 Bedroom 1 Bath in Atlanta



Brand new top class renovation with stunning chefs kitchen and all new appliances!



Ideally located, this entertainers home oozes class and distinction, and is ready now to make it your new home!



* Screened in front porch with ceiling fan

* Beautiful large backyard with wood deck and gazebo!

* Hardwood floors throughout

* Stainless steel appliances

* Wood Burning fireplace in living room with ceiling fan

* Upgraded designer lighting throughout



Qualifications

Credit score of 540 or better

Must make 3 x the rent

No evictions

No violent felonies



Please call Mr. Yahya to schedule a showing of the home before it gets away!



Yahya McClain

Leasing Consultant

Ray White Property Management

404 334-7195

leasingatlanta@rwsp.net



(RLNE4812582)