462 Lytle Avenue SE
Last updated May 20 2019 at 2:13 PM

462 Lytle Avenue SE

462 Lytle Avenue Southeast · No Longer Available
Location

462 Lytle Avenue Southeast, Atlanta, GA 30316
Ormewood Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
WALK to Glenwood Park & the BELTLINE where you can find shops, restaurants, grocery, park and more!! Rent this beautiful, smart home in desirable North Ormewood! Features a master bedroom with sitting area, large walk-in closet, and en-suite. Two additional bedrooms upstairs with a full bath. Flex-space upstairs with laundry room. Main floor features separate office, kitchen with stainless steel appliances, granite countertop, subway tile backsplash and dining room, plus 1/2 bath. Spacious 2 car garage.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 462 Lytle Avenue SE have any available units?
462 Lytle Avenue SE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 462 Lytle Avenue SE have?
Some of 462 Lytle Avenue SE's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 462 Lytle Avenue SE currently offering any rent specials?
462 Lytle Avenue SE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 462 Lytle Avenue SE pet-friendly?
No, 462 Lytle Avenue SE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atlanta.
Does 462 Lytle Avenue SE offer parking?
Yes, 462 Lytle Avenue SE offers parking.
Does 462 Lytle Avenue SE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 462 Lytle Avenue SE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 462 Lytle Avenue SE have a pool?
No, 462 Lytle Avenue SE does not have a pool.
Does 462 Lytle Avenue SE have accessible units?
No, 462 Lytle Avenue SE does not have accessible units.
Does 462 Lytle Avenue SE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 462 Lytle Avenue SE has units with dishwashers.
