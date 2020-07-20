462 Lytle Avenue SE

Amenities
WALK to Glenwood Park & the BELTLINE where you can find shops, restaurants, grocery, park and more!! Rent this beautiful, smart home in desirable North Ormewood! Features a master bedroom with sitting area, large walk-in closet, and en-suite. Two additional bedrooms upstairs with a full bath. Flex-space upstairs with laundry room. Main floor features separate office, kitchen with stainless steel appliances, granite countertop, subway tile backsplash and dining room, plus 1/2 bath. Spacious 2 car garage.