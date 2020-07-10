All apartments in Atlanta
Last updated November 1 2019 at 10:33 AM

456 Griffin

456 Griffin St NW · No Longer Available
Location

456 Griffin St NW, Atlanta, GA 30318
English Avenue

Amenities

dishwasher
recently renovated
hot tub
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
hot tub
Super cute renovation in UPCOMING WESTSIDE neighborhood! This charming cottage has hdwd floors, a stunning kitchen & fantastic bathrooms!! The open living/dining area area has a decorative fireplace, & flows into the kitchen. The clean modern look & quality renovations separate this home from the rest. Perfect desk/small office space off the kitchen. Secondary spa bath has double vanities, tile floors and subway tile. Within walking distance to Mercedes Benz stadium & the water park. Close proximity to downtown, the westside restaurants & the Bellwood quarry.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 456 Griffin have any available units?
456 Griffin doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 456 Griffin have?
Some of 456 Griffin's amenities include dishwasher, recently renovated, and hot tub. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 456 Griffin currently offering any rent specials?
456 Griffin is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 456 Griffin pet-friendly?
No, 456 Griffin is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atlanta.
Does 456 Griffin offer parking?
No, 456 Griffin does not offer parking.
Does 456 Griffin have units with washers and dryers?
No, 456 Griffin does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 456 Griffin have a pool?
No, 456 Griffin does not have a pool.
Does 456 Griffin have accessible units?
No, 456 Griffin does not have accessible units.
Does 456 Griffin have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 456 Griffin has units with dishwashers.

