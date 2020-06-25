All apartments in Atlanta
Last updated August 21 2019 at 10:08 PM

456 Fairburn Road Northwest

456 Fairburn Road NW · No Longer Available
Location

456 Fairburn Road NW, Atlanta, GA 30331
Fairburn Heights

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
carport
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
carport
on-site laundry
parking
BACK ON THE MARKET!!

Fully remodeled spacious 3 bedroom / 1 bath Bungalow in the Adamsville Height community.
The new remodel includes;
All new electrical (totally electric), plumbing, HVAC, windows (energy efficient), and doors.
Kitchen has been remodeled w/ custom cabinets, granite countertops, and new stainless steel appliances.
Bath has been fully remodeled w/ gorgeous tile and vanity set.
Open floor plan w/ plenty of light and great scenic views from the new windows.
The third bedroom can be used as an office space or bonus room.
Large back yard to enjoy family and friends!! Come check us out today!!

***This property can not accept Section 8 at this time.***
This home will be move-in ready by July 15, 2019, and won't last long.
Go to https://rejuvenateamerica.managebuilding.com for more information regarding our application process.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 456 Fairburn Road Northwest have any available units?
456 Fairburn Road Northwest doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 456 Fairburn Road Northwest have?
Some of 456 Fairburn Road Northwest's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 456 Fairburn Road Northwest currently offering any rent specials?
456 Fairburn Road Northwest is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 456 Fairburn Road Northwest pet-friendly?
No, 456 Fairburn Road Northwest is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atlanta.
Does 456 Fairburn Road Northwest offer parking?
Yes, 456 Fairburn Road Northwest offers parking.
Does 456 Fairburn Road Northwest have units with washers and dryers?
No, 456 Fairburn Road Northwest does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 456 Fairburn Road Northwest have a pool?
No, 456 Fairburn Road Northwest does not have a pool.
Does 456 Fairburn Road Northwest have accessible units?
No, 456 Fairburn Road Northwest does not have accessible units.
Does 456 Fairburn Road Northwest have units with dishwashers?
No, 456 Fairburn Road Northwest does not have units with dishwashers.
