456 Fairburn Road Northwest

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors carport recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning granite counters hardwood floors oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities accepts section 8 carport on-site laundry parking

BACK ON THE MARKET!!



Fully remodeled spacious 3 bedroom / 1 bath Bungalow in the Adamsville Height community.

The new remodel includes;

All new electrical (totally electric), plumbing, HVAC, windows (energy efficient), and doors.

Kitchen has been remodeled w/ custom cabinets, granite countertops, and new stainless steel appliances.

Bath has been fully remodeled w/ gorgeous tile and vanity set.

Open floor plan w/ plenty of light and great scenic views from the new windows.

The third bedroom can be used as an office space or bonus room.

Large back yard to enjoy family and friends!! Come check us out today!!



***This property can not accept Section 8 at this time.***

This home will be move-in ready by July 15, 2019, and won't last long.

Go to https://rejuvenateamerica.managebuilding.com for more information regarding our application process.