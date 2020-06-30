455 Glen Iris Dr

Amenities

Beautifully Designed, Furnished (or possibly unfurnished) & Well Maintained Condo Rear Ponce City Market - The Heart Of Old Fourth Ward. Close To The Beltline. Light Filled Open Floorplan With Hardwoods Throughout. 10 Ft Ceilings. Spacious Kitchen With Granite Countertops, Stainless Appliances, Gas Range & Island. Family Room Opens To Balcony. Bedroom With Large En Suite Bath & Walk-In Shower. Built-Ins In Closet. Google Fiber! Well Appointed Furnishings. Building Has Elevator & Gated Private Parking.