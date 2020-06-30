All apartments in Atlanta
Location

455 Glen Iris Drive Northeast, Atlanta, GA 30308
Old Fourth Ward

Amenities

google fiber
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
elevator
parking
google fiber
Beautifully Designed, Furnished (or possibly unfurnished) & Well Maintained Condo Rear Ponce City Market - The Heart Of Old Fourth Ward. Close To The Beltline. Light Filled Open Floorplan With Hardwoods Throughout. 10 Ft Ceilings. Spacious Kitchen With Granite Countertops, Stainless Appliances, Gas Range & Island. Family Room Opens To Balcony. Bedroom With Large En Suite Bath & Walk-In Shower. Built-Ins In Closet. Google Fiber! Well Appointed Furnishings. Building Has Elevator & Gated Private Parking.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 455 Glen Iris Dr have any available units?
455 Glen Iris Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 455 Glen Iris Dr have?
Some of 455 Glen Iris Dr's amenities include google fiber, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 455 Glen Iris Dr currently offering any rent specials?
455 Glen Iris Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 455 Glen Iris Dr pet-friendly?
No, 455 Glen Iris Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atlanta.
Does 455 Glen Iris Dr offer parking?
Yes, 455 Glen Iris Dr offers parking.
Does 455 Glen Iris Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 455 Glen Iris Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 455 Glen Iris Dr have a pool?
No, 455 Glen Iris Dr does not have a pool.
Does 455 Glen Iris Dr have accessible units?
No, 455 Glen Iris Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 455 Glen Iris Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 455 Glen Iris Dr has units with dishwashers.

