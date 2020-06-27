4540 Club Valley Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking

Great rental in Brookhaven. Look no further than this beautifully remodeled brick home with an abundance of natural light and the perfected open entertaining design. Brand new kitchen, bathrooms, and hardwood floors throughout. Spacious family room with floor to ceiling windows and a charming fireplace is open to the kitchen and dining. Owner's suite with bath, two guest bedrooms, guest bath, laundry, and keeping room finish the main floor. Outdoor Entertaining. Smart Refrigerator and stainless sink and appliances. Fresh paint interior and exterior, new AC.