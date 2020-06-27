All apartments in Atlanta
Last updated February 24 2020 at 11:58 PM

4540 Club Valley Drive

4540 Club Valley Drive Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

4540 Club Valley Drive Northeast, Atlanta, GA 30319
Historic Brookhaven

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
Great rental in Brookhaven. Look no further than this beautifully remodeled brick home with an abundance of natural light and the perfected open entertaining design. Brand new kitchen, bathrooms, and hardwood floors throughout. Spacious family room with floor to ceiling windows and a charming fireplace is open to the kitchen and dining. Owner's suite with bath, two guest bedrooms, guest bath, laundry, and keeping room finish the main floor. Outdoor Entertaining. Smart Refrigerator and stainless sink and appliances. Fresh paint interior and exterior, new AC.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4540 Club Valley Drive have any available units?
4540 Club Valley Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 4540 Club Valley Drive have?
Some of 4540 Club Valley Drive's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4540 Club Valley Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4540 Club Valley Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4540 Club Valley Drive pet-friendly?
No, 4540 Club Valley Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atlanta.
Does 4540 Club Valley Drive offer parking?
Yes, 4540 Club Valley Drive offers parking.
Does 4540 Club Valley Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4540 Club Valley Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4540 Club Valley Drive have a pool?
No, 4540 Club Valley Drive does not have a pool.
Does 4540 Club Valley Drive have accessible units?
No, 4540 Club Valley Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4540 Club Valley Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4540 Club Valley Drive has units with dishwashers.

