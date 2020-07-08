452 East Side Avenue Southeast

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors carport recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities carport on-site laundry parking

Stylish A-frame bungalow in the heart of EAV w/carport, open floor plan, hardwood flooring, huge deck & fenced yard is perfect for entertaining. This home is on an extra deep lot that backs up to green space. Both the Kitchen & bath have been recently updated. The kitchen has been updated with stainless appliances & plenty of extra cabinet space. The carport has a great storage/laundry room & full stand up crawl space great for storage. Sorry no section 8.



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,425, Application Fee: $60, Security Deposit: $1,425, Available Now

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.