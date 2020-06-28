All apartments in Atlanta
Find more places like 451 E ONTARIO SW.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Atlanta, GA
/
451 E ONTARIO SW
Last updated October 1 2019 at 11:07 PM

451 E ONTARIO SW

451 East Ontario Avenue Southwest · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Atlanta
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

451 East Ontario Avenue Southwest, Atlanta, GA 30310
Westview

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Recently renovated, beautiful sun filled craftsman bungalow w/wrap around porch in sizzling hot Historic West End! Steps to the beltline, new restaurants & shops popping up everyday. Many original features mixed w/ modern features of today. High ceilings, hardwood floors , fireplace, pocket doors & much more. Liv/din Rm 3-4 BR or office or family room. Master B R w/ two closets& M bath w/ glass enclosed shower. Amazing kit., w/granite c tops, farm sink, lots of cabinets & pantry w/ pull out shelves. Dream back yd, w/lush green grass & storage shed. Sorry, no vouchers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 451 E ONTARIO SW have any available units?
451 E ONTARIO SW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 451 E ONTARIO SW have?
Some of 451 E ONTARIO SW's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 451 E ONTARIO SW currently offering any rent specials?
451 E ONTARIO SW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 451 E ONTARIO SW pet-friendly?
No, 451 E ONTARIO SW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atlanta.
Does 451 E ONTARIO SW offer parking?
No, 451 E ONTARIO SW does not offer parking.
Does 451 E ONTARIO SW have units with washers and dryers?
No, 451 E ONTARIO SW does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 451 E ONTARIO SW have a pool?
No, 451 E ONTARIO SW does not have a pool.
Does 451 E ONTARIO SW have accessible units?
No, 451 E ONTARIO SW does not have accessible units.
Does 451 E ONTARIO SW have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 451 E ONTARIO SW has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Spectrum on Spring
1270 Spring Street Northwest
Atlanta, GA 30309
Kinstone River Apartment Homes
2550 Akers Mill Rd SE
Atlanta, GA 30339
Overton Rise
3695 Cumberland Blvd
Atlanta, GA 30339
The Byron
549 Peachtree St NE
Atlanta, GA 30303
The Brady
930 Howell Mill Rd NW
Atlanta, GA 30318
Radius West Midtown
464 Bishop St NW
Atlanta, GA 30318
North and Line
385 North Angier Avenue Northeast
Atlanta, GA 30308
17th Street Lofts
232 19th Street #7306
Atlanta, GA 30363

Similar Pages

Atlanta 1 BedroomsAtlanta 2 Bedrooms
Atlanta Dog Friendly ApartmentsAtlanta Pet Friendly Places
Atlanta Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Sandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GA
Smyrna, GAJohns Creek, GADuluth, GALawrenceville, GA
Dunwoody, GAKennesaw, GANewnan, GADecatur, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

MidtownOld Fourth WardNorth Buckhead
Lindbergh MorosgoHome ParkGrant Park
Virginia HighlandMorningside Lenox Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
Morehouse CollegeAtlanta Metropolitan State College
Georgia Institute of Technology-Main Campus