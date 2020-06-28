451 E ONTARIO SW

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors oven patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities

Recently renovated, beautiful sun filled craftsman bungalow w/wrap around porch in sizzling hot Historic West End! Steps to the beltline, new restaurants & shops popping up everyday. Many original features mixed w/ modern features of today. High ceilings, hardwood floors , fireplace, pocket doors & much more. Liv/din Rm 3-4 BR or office or family room. Master B R w/ two closets& M bath w/ glass enclosed shower. Amazing kit., w/granite c tops, farm sink, lots of cabinets & pantry w/ pull out shelves. Dream back yd, w/lush green grass & storage shed. Sorry, no vouchers.