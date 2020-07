Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher parking fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry Property Amenities parking

Step into this European style masterpiece. Formerly owned by country music legend Kenny Rogers. This elegant estate is the epitome of old Buckhead luxury. Situated perfectly on 5 acres on Garmon Road, this home boasts 6 bedrooms, 12 bathrooms, and many other amenities set for the extravagant entertainer! This is a must see.