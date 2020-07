Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher bbq/grill furnished oven refrigerator

Unit Amenities dishwasher furnished oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities bbq/grill

Fully furnished rental, also available for short term leases. Charming Ansley Park bungalow featuring a large front porch with skyline views, perfect placement in the neighborhood and a private, walk out back yard. Two bedrooms and two full baths on the main and a finished basement with laundry and office/flex space. Kitchen boasts Thermador and Sub Zero appliances and a walk out patio. Enjoy the city life on one of the best streets in Ansley Park.