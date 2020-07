Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony Property Amenities parking

Location, Location! This Large 2 bedroom 1 bath is walking distance to Edgewood Retail, and 1 block from "Hot" New Restaurant Tesoro. If you are Looking For A Place To Walk to All The Hot Spots...This is It! With Hardwood Floors Through Out, Large Eat in Kitchen With Granite Counter tops, Large Bath featuring a Gorgeous Claw foot tub, Huge Front Porch, Private Backyard, And Covered Parking, You Will Make Your Friends Green With Envy, That You Get to Call This Place Home!