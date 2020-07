Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities elevator parking bbq/grill garage internet access

Spacious Loft at Giant Lofts! 1 Bedroom / 1 Bath; concrete floors; subway tile; stainless steel appliances; washer and dryer included; walk in closets; shared roof top deck for entertaining with grills; incredible views; accessible to interstates, and entertainment of downtown. Quiet community and neighbors. PRIVATE parking garage with remote entry. Only one parking space available. Gas and Internet included in rent!