4239 Northside Parkway

Amenities

on-site laundry gym pool elevator clubhouse business center

Unit Amenities Property Amenities business center clubhouse elevator gym on-site laundry pool media room

A cute cute cute one bed one bath is now available in this gated mid-rise condominium community set in a beautiful, park-like scene. It has easy highway access and is within walking distance to the Chattahoochee River Park. It is also near grocery stores, shopping, a movie theater, restaurants and gas stations. Amenities include a business center, a fitness center, a clubhouse, elevators, exterminator services, a swimming pool and an on-site management office. Laundry in building.. Call Susie for a private viewing. 4048047306