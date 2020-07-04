All apartments in Atlanta
Find more places like 4239 Northside Parkway.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Atlanta, GA
/
4239 Northside Parkway
Last updated February 22 2020 at 4:06 PM

4239 Northside Parkway

4239 Northside Parkway Northwest · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Atlanta
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

4239 Northside Parkway Northwest, Atlanta, GA 30327
Paces

Amenities

on-site laundry
gym
pool
elevator
clubhouse
business center
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
business center
clubhouse
elevator
gym
on-site laundry
pool
media room
A cute cute cute one bed one bath is now available in this gated mid-rise condominium community set in a beautiful, park-like scene. It has easy highway access and is within walking distance to the Chattahoochee River Park. It is also near grocery stores, shopping, a movie theater, restaurants and gas stations. Amenities include a business center, a fitness center, a clubhouse, elevators, exterminator services, a swimming pool and an on-site management office. Laundry in building.. Call Susie for a private viewing. 4048047306

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4239 Northside Parkway have any available units?
4239 Northside Parkway doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 4239 Northside Parkway have?
Some of 4239 Northside Parkway's amenities include on-site laundry, gym, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4239 Northside Parkway currently offering any rent specials?
4239 Northside Parkway is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4239 Northside Parkway pet-friendly?
No, 4239 Northside Parkway is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atlanta.
Does 4239 Northside Parkway offer parking?
No, 4239 Northside Parkway does not offer parking.
Does 4239 Northside Parkway have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4239 Northside Parkway does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4239 Northside Parkway have a pool?
Yes, 4239 Northside Parkway has a pool.
Does 4239 Northside Parkway have accessible units?
No, 4239 Northside Parkway does not have accessible units.
Does 4239 Northside Parkway have units with dishwashers?
No, 4239 Northside Parkway does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
Best Cities for Pets 2019
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
How to Move Cross Country
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Rosemont Vinings Ridge
3200 Post Woods Dr
Atlanta, GA 30339
Axial Buckhead
3432 Piedmont Rd NE
Atlanta, GA 30305
Optimist Lofts
2115 Piedmont Rd NE
Atlanta, GA 30324
Ansley Forest
1659 Monroe Dr. NE
Atlanta, GA 30324
Walton Lakes
4687 Camp Creek Parkway
Atlanta, GA 30331
M Street
950 Marietta St NW
Atlanta, GA 30318
Ansley at Princeton
3871 Redwine Rd
Atlanta, GA 30344
Edge on the Beltline
670 Dekalb Avenue Southeast
Atlanta, GA 30307

Similar Pages

Atlanta 1 BedroomsAtlanta 2 Bedrooms
Atlanta Dog Friendly ApartmentsAtlanta Pet Friendly Places
Atlanta Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Sandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GA
Smyrna, GAJohns Creek, GADuluth, GALawrenceville, GA
Dunwoody, GAKennesaw, GANewnan, GADecatur, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

MidtownOld Fourth WardNorth Buckhead
Lindbergh MorosgoHome ParkGrant Park
Virginia HighlandMorningside Lenox Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
Morehouse CollegeAtlanta Metropolitan State College
Georgia Institute of Technology-Main Campus