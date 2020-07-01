419 6th Street #6

Amenities

Spacious 2Bed/1.5 Bath Townhome for Lease in Midtown - Spacious 2Bed/1.5 Bath Townhome for Lease in Midtown!



1) Brand New Unused Stainless Steel Appliances

2) Hardwood Floors Throughout

3) 2 Car garage

4) Skylights in

5) Living Room has high 20 ft ceilings for more open spacious feel

6) Perfect Location - Center of midtown

7) Courtyard

8) Fireplace

9) New Nest Thermostat

10) Walking distance to Piedmont Park, shopping, Ponce City Market, all the best dining Atlanta has to offer.

11) Open Serene courtyard



Schools-

Elementary - Springdale Park

Middle - Inman

High - Grady



Application Fee - $50



Qualifications -

1) Clean Rental History - no evictions in the past 5 years.

2) Credit Score above 600. $1900 for credit score over 600. $3800 for credit score under 600.

3) Household income over $6000/month



Call/Text - 678-756-7855 for more info.

Additional Info and Application on our website - www.empirerealtygroupinc.com



(RLNE5486466)