419 6th Street #6

Amenities
Spacious 2Bed/1.5 Bath Townhome for Lease in Midtown - Spacious 2Bed/1.5 Bath Townhome for Lease in Midtown!
1) Brand New Unused Stainless Steel Appliances
2) Hardwood Floors Throughout
3) 2 Car garage
4) Skylights in
5) Living Room has high 20 ft ceilings for more open spacious feel
6) Perfect Location - Center of midtown
7) Courtyard
8) Fireplace
9) New Nest Thermostat
10) Walking distance to Piedmont Park, shopping, Ponce City Market, all the best dining Atlanta has to offer.
11) Open Serene courtyard
Schools-
Elementary - Springdale Park
Middle - Inman
High - Grady
Application Fee - $50
Qualifications -
1) Clean Rental History - no evictions in the past 5 years.
2) Credit Score above 600. $1900 for credit score over 600. $3800 for credit score under 600.
3) Household income over $6000/month
Call/Text - 678-756-7855 for more info.
Additional Info and Application on our website - www.empirerealtygroupinc.com
(RLNE5486466)