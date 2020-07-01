All apartments in Atlanta
Last updated February 18 2020 at 12:49 PM

419 6th Street #6

419 6th Street Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

419 6th Street Northeast, Atlanta, GA 30308
Midtown

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
fireplace
courtyard
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
courtyard
parking
garage
Spacious 2Bed/1.5 Bath Townhome for Lease in Midtown - Spacious 2Bed/1.5 Bath Townhome for Lease in Midtown!

1) Brand New Unused Stainless Steel Appliances
2) Hardwood Floors Throughout
3) 2 Car garage
4) Skylights in
5) Living Room has high 20 ft ceilings for more open spacious feel
6) Perfect Location - Center of midtown
7) Courtyard
8) Fireplace
9) New Nest Thermostat
10) Walking distance to Piedmont Park, shopping, Ponce City Market, all the best dining Atlanta has to offer.
11) Open Serene courtyard

Schools-
Elementary - Springdale Park
Middle - Inman
High - Grady

Application Fee - $50

Qualifications -
1) Clean Rental History - no evictions in the past 5 years.
2) Credit Score above 600. $1900 for credit score over 600. $3800 for credit score under 600.
3) Household income over $6000/month

Call/Text - 678-756-7855 for more info.
Additional Info and Application on our website - www.empirerealtygroupinc.com

(RLNE5486466)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 419 6th Street #6 have any available units?
419 6th Street #6 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 419 6th Street #6 have?
Some of 419 6th Street #6's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 419 6th Street #6 currently offering any rent specials?
419 6th Street #6 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 419 6th Street #6 pet-friendly?
Yes, 419 6th Street #6 is pet friendly.
Does 419 6th Street #6 offer parking?
Yes, 419 6th Street #6 offers parking.
Does 419 6th Street #6 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 419 6th Street #6 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 419 6th Street #6 have a pool?
No, 419 6th Street #6 does not have a pool.
Does 419 6th Street #6 have accessible units?
No, 419 6th Street #6 does not have accessible units.
Does 419 6th Street #6 have units with dishwashers?
No, 419 6th Street #6 does not have units with dishwashers.

