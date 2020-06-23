417 10th Street NE Unit #8

Amenities

dishwasher dogs allowed parking dog park microwave refrigerator

Unit Amenities dishwasher microwave refrigerator Property Amenities dog park parking dogs allowed pet friendly

Piedmont Park address! - Youll be the envy of your friends living across from the 10th street entrance of Piedmont Park, Atlantas most iconic and vibrant park w/acres of rolling hills, jogging trails, dog parks and home to the best Atlanta festivals! Quaint cafes and local restaurants just down the street. Clean and nicely maintained second-level home w/ hardwoods, neutral colors. Good sized master. Kitchen w/microwave, fridge, dishwasher. Rent includes one reserved parking lot space! You cant get better in-town living than this! Easy on and off from I-75 to 10th.



(RLNE4644398)