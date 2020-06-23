All apartments in Atlanta
Find more places like 4077 Waits Avenue SW Atlanta, GA 30331.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Atlanta, GA
/
4077 Waits Avenue SW Atlanta, GA 30331
Last updated August 12 2019 at 5:44 PM

4077 Waits Avenue SW Atlanta, GA 30331

4077 Waits Ave SW · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Atlanta
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

4077 Waits Ave SW, Atlanta, GA 30331
Fairburn

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
fireplace
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Welcome, welcome, welcome to your new home! This property was recently renovated from top to bottom and not one short cut was taken.
Upon entry of this property get ready to utter the words "Home Sweet Home" because that's definitely the effect it will have on you and your family. The living room features a beautiful fireplace to cozy infront of during the winter season. The kitchen comes equipped with a stove, microwave, refrigerator and dishwasher. The bedrooms are ample in size with closet space to match. The bathroom has a stand in shower with beautiful tile work. The backyard is fenced in and might I add this home ready for you to move right on in! The icing on the cake is that this unit is professionally managed with 24-Hr. email access to the Property Mgmt. Company. What more can you ask for in a home? Please do your family a favor by not procrastinating when it comes to applying for this unit. We can assure you that if you snooze you are guaranteed to lose on this listing!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4077 Waits Avenue SW Atlanta, GA 30331 have any available units?
4077 Waits Avenue SW Atlanta, GA 30331 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 4077 Waits Avenue SW Atlanta, GA 30331 have?
Some of 4077 Waits Avenue SW Atlanta, GA 30331's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4077 Waits Avenue SW Atlanta, GA 30331 currently offering any rent specials?
4077 Waits Avenue SW Atlanta, GA 30331 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4077 Waits Avenue SW Atlanta, GA 30331 pet-friendly?
Yes, 4077 Waits Avenue SW Atlanta, GA 30331 is pet friendly.
Does 4077 Waits Avenue SW Atlanta, GA 30331 offer parking?
No, 4077 Waits Avenue SW Atlanta, GA 30331 does not offer parking.
Does 4077 Waits Avenue SW Atlanta, GA 30331 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4077 Waits Avenue SW Atlanta, GA 30331 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4077 Waits Avenue SW Atlanta, GA 30331 have a pool?
No, 4077 Waits Avenue SW Atlanta, GA 30331 does not have a pool.
Does 4077 Waits Avenue SW Atlanta, GA 30331 have accessible units?
No, 4077 Waits Avenue SW Atlanta, GA 30331 does not have accessible units.
Does 4077 Waits Avenue SW Atlanta, GA 30331 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4077 Waits Avenue SW Atlanta, GA 30331 has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Stone Creek at Brookhaven
1590 Northeast Expy NE
Atlanta, GA 30329
Modera Midtown
95 8th St NW
Atlanta, GA 30309
Overton Rise
3695 Cumberland Blvd
Atlanta, GA 30339
Platform
290 Martin Luther King Jr Drive SE
Atlanta, GA 30312
Dwell ATL Luxury Apartments
171 Auburn Ave NE
Atlanta, GA 30303
Glenwood at Grant Park
860 Glenwood Ave SE
Atlanta, GA 30316
Smith & Porter
210 Peters Street
Atlanta, GA 30313
Walton Vinings
4949 Oakdale Rd SE
Atlanta, GA 30080

Similar Pages

Atlanta 1 BedroomsAtlanta 2 Bedrooms
Atlanta Dog Friendly ApartmentsAtlanta Pet Friendly Places
Atlanta Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Sandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GA
Smyrna, GAJohns Creek, GADuluth, GALawrenceville, GA
Dunwoody, GAKennesaw, GANewnan, GADecatur, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

MidtownOld Fourth WardNorth Buckhead
Lindbergh MorosgoHome ParkGrant Park
Virginia HighlandMorningside Lenox Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
Morehouse CollegeAtlanta Metropolitan State College
Georgia Institute of Technology-Main Campus