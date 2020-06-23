4077 Waits Avenue SW Atlanta, GA 30331

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Welcome, welcome, welcome to your new home! This property was recently renovated from top to bottom and not one short cut was taken.

Upon entry of this property get ready to utter the words "Home Sweet Home" because that's definitely the effect it will have on you and your family. The living room features a beautiful fireplace to cozy infront of during the winter season. The kitchen comes equipped with a stove, microwave, refrigerator and dishwasher. The bedrooms are ample in size with closet space to match. The bathroom has a stand in shower with beautiful tile work. The backyard is fenced in and might I add this home ready for you to move right on in! The icing on the cake is that this unit is professionally managed with 24-Hr. email access to the Property Mgmt. Company. What more can you ask for in a home? Please do your family a favor by not procrastinating when it comes to applying for this unit. We can assure you that if you snooze you are guaranteed to lose on this listing!