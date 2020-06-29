4065 Ester Drive Southwest

Amenities

hardwood floors pet friendly air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Great for relaxation: immaculate, spacious 3 bedroom 1 bathroom ranch in Atlanta, GA available May 1st. Close to Greenbriar Mall and classic restaurants like Memezz Restaurant and Boston Crab and Seafood. Has gleaming hardwood floors. Building is pet-friendly with central heat/AC. Applicants are required to complete a rental application and authorize a $50 credit and background check.



Disclosure:

All information is believed to be accurate, but changes to the exterior, interior, landscaping, or appliances may have occurred since the photographs were taken, and prices and dates may change without notice. Sapir Realty does not lease homes through Craigslist or other classified advertising.



Contact us to schedule a showing.