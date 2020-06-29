All apartments in Atlanta
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

4065 Ester Drive Southwest

4065 Ester Drive Southwest · No Longer Available
Location

4065 Ester Drive Southwest, Atlanta, GA 30331
Wilson Mill Meadows

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Great for relaxation: immaculate, spacious 3 bedroom 1 bathroom ranch in Atlanta, GA available May 1st. Close to Greenbriar Mall and classic restaurants like Memezz Restaurant and Boston Crab and Seafood. Has gleaming hardwood floors. Building is pet-friendly with central heat/AC. Applicants are required to complete a rental application and authorize a $50 credit and background check.

Disclosure:
All information is believed to be accurate, but changes to the exterior, interior, landscaping, or appliances may have occurred since the photographs were taken, and prices and dates may change without notice. Sapir Realty does not lease homes through Craigslist or other classified advertising.

Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4065 Ester Drive Southwest have any available units?
4065 Ester Drive Southwest doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
Is 4065 Ester Drive Southwest currently offering any rent specials?
4065 Ester Drive Southwest is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4065 Ester Drive Southwest pet-friendly?
Yes, 4065 Ester Drive Southwest is pet friendly.
Does 4065 Ester Drive Southwest offer parking?
No, 4065 Ester Drive Southwest does not offer parking.
Does 4065 Ester Drive Southwest have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4065 Ester Drive Southwest does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4065 Ester Drive Southwest have a pool?
No, 4065 Ester Drive Southwest does not have a pool.
Does 4065 Ester Drive Southwest have accessible units?
No, 4065 Ester Drive Southwest does not have accessible units.
Does 4065 Ester Drive Southwest have units with dishwashers?
No, 4065 Ester Drive Southwest does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4065 Ester Drive Southwest have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 4065 Ester Drive Southwest has units with air conditioning.

